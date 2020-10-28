Jasprit Bumrah's Double-wicket Maiden That Dented Bangalore In Abu Dhabi; Watch Video

Cricket enthusiasts were in for a treat as they witnessed incredible performances when the top two teams clashed in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Bangalore and Mumbai locked horns in the 48th match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Considering the accomplishments of the two franchises this year, fans expected fireworks from the contest as the stalwarts from both the teams faced off.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli becomes Jasprit Bumrah's 100th scalp

After being put in to bat first, the new opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe's flourish in the powerplay ensured that Bangalore were off to a flyer. Virat Kohli came into the crease after Philippe perished to Rahul Chahar in the 8th over. It was imperative for the Mumbai bowlers to get rid of the dangerous Virat Kohli early.

Stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard tossed the ball to the ever-dependable, Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster did not disappoint as he sent the Bangalore skipper packing with a well-directed short delivery to claim his 100th wicket in the Dream11 IPL. Virat Kohli, who interestingly also was Bumrah's 1st victim in his debut match as well, ended up being his 100th dismissal as well.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah double wicket maiden

Despite AB de Villiers' early dismissal, young Devdutt Padikkal refused to slow down as he kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. Jasprit Bumrah was brought back into the bowling attack in the 17th over in an attempt to put a brake on Bangalore's scoring rate. The 26-year-old was spitting fire as he rattled the Bangalore batsmen with his short-pitched deliveries. Shivam Dube was the first one to walk back to the pavilion in the 17th over after he miscued a lofted stroke straight to Suryakumar Yadav.

The fast bowler got the better of Devdutt Padikkal as well in the same over. The left-hander, who batted remarkably well for his 74 runs, could not keep the ball down as he flicked Bumrah's ball straight to the fine-leg fielder. The 17th over turned the match on its head as the Ahmedabad-born speedster picked up a double-wicket maiden. The bowler's marvellous display helped the Mumbai unit orchestrate a thumping comeback to restrict the star-studded Bangalore batting line-up to 164.

Dream11 IPL top wicket takers

After registering phenomenal bowling figures of 3/14, the star bowler moved to the second spot in the Dream11 IPL top wicket takers list with 20 scalps. Bumrah is now inching closer to the top spot and is just 3 wickets away from Delhi's Kagiso Rabada. Mohammed Shami is positioned at the 3rd spot with 20 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah Dream11 IPL stats

Having played 89 matches in the cash-rich league, Bumrah has picked up 102 wickets. Known for his exemplary death bowling abilities, the fast bowler has an impressive economy rate of 7.50. The cricketer claimed his best bowling figures of 4/20 against Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Image source: IPL Twitter





