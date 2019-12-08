Denesh Ramdin's Heart-warming Gesture To A Little Fan Is Winning Hearts

Wicketkeeper-batsman Denesh Ramdin, who is a part of the West Indies' squad for the ongoing series against India, won everyone's hearts off the field with a heart-warming gesture towards a young Indian fan ahead of the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Denesh Ramdin's heartwarming gesture

Ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies, Denesh Ramdin, who was heading to the stadium stopped and presented match tickets as well as a gift to a 4-year-old girl. The image of this heart-warming gesture was posted by the Windies Cricket on their official Twitter handle.

Probably one of the cutest things on the internet today 😍. Denesh Ramdin makes a stop on his way to the match to present this cute 4-year old fan with tickets and a gift ahead ot the 2nd T20I! ❤💛 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/2ukI9hNNv2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 8, 2019

Even the fans were very impressed with Denesh Ramdin's gesture. Here are some of the reactions:

Kieron Pollard's batting milestone

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is just 10 runs away from amassing 1,000 runs in T20I cricket and if he does get to the double figures in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, he will become the fourth Windies player to achieve this feat. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, and Dwayne Bravo are the three players to have achieved this feat.

Kohli on the verge of achieving a massive milestone

Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the first Indian player to complete 1,000 runs at home in T20I cricket. He is currently at 975. Meanwhile, he will become the third player in the history of the shortest format of the game after New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Colin Munro who have scored 1430 and 1000 runs respectively. At the same time, Kohli who had won two consecutive Player of the Tournament awards in the ICC World T20 2014, as well as 2016, also has the opportunity to surpass his deputy and become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli ( 2,544) is just three runs behind Rohit (2,547).

It remains to be seen who will get to their respective milestones first in this battle of the captains when both teams battle it out at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India will be aiming to seal the series while the visitors will be looking to settle the scores.

