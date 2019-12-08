'Sanju' Chants Drown Out 'Kohli' In Trivandrum As Samson Gets Rousing Reception

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson got a rousing reception at Trivandrum ahead of India's second T20 against the West Indies on Sunday. Sanju Samson, who was included in the side as a replacement for opener Shikhar Dhawan, was given a hero's welcome at his home state and chants of 'Sanju Sanju' drowned out skipper Kohli chants or any other player for that matter. Sanju Samson did not get to be a part of the playing eleven in the first T20 and is eagerly looking forward to donning the blue jersey for the national side. Fans, too, are getting impatient with the team management for not giving Sanju Samson an opportunity in a game despite him proving his worth in the domestic leagues. Fans would hope for Sanju Samson to be included in India's playing eleven for the 2nd T20 which is set to rake place in the capital of Sanju Samson's home state Kerala. Sanju Samson's IPL side Rajasthan Royals took to social media to share the video of the hero's welcome given to Sanju Samson.

'Sanju' chants drown out 'Kohli'

'Consistency in my batting won't win my team matches'

Samson, in a recent interview with a leading Indian media daily, said that he liked to keep things as simple as possible and when he got the opportunity, he looked to score big. Surprisingly, he is of a firm belief that trying to be consistent adds more pressure on him, reducing his efficiency. Instead, he nows prefers to play his natural game all the more, not keeping the result in mind but looking to play score the 'daddy hundreds' the longer he is at the crease. Samson added that if he got five innings, he wanted to score big in at least one or two innings and win matches for his team. However, Samson clarified that his view depends on the requirements of the management of whichever team he plays for. If they asked him to keep, he would do so. But he is also comfortable in the outfield to maintain the balance of the side. Being a team man matters for the Kerala prodigy all the more.

