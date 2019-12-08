Kieron Pollard Or Virat Kohli? Skippers Near Mega Milestones Ahead Of 2nd T20I

Kieron Pollard was very impressed with his team's batting performance in the 1st T20I as they registered a huge score of 207/5 in their 20 overs. Pollard himself had played a cameo knock of a 19-ball 37 before he was castled by Yuzvendra Chahal. However, his opposite number Virat Kohli's stellar knock helped the Men In Blue reach the target with eight balls to spare. Meanwhile, the West Indian skipper is on the verge of a milestone in T20I cricket just like his Indian counterpart.

Kieron Pollard's batting milestone

While the Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a new milestone in the game's shortest format, so is Kieron Pollard. The Caribbean power-hitter is just 10 runs away from amassing 1000 runs in T20I cricket and if he does get to the double figures in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, then he will become the fourth Windies player to achieve this feat. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, and Dwayne Bravo are the three players to have achieved this feat.

Kohli on the verge of achieving a massive milestone

Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the first Indian player to complete 1000 runs at home in T20I cricket. He is currently at 975. Meanwhile, he will become the third player in the history of the shortest format of the game after the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro who have scored 1430 and 1000 runs respectively. At the same time, Kohli who had won two consecutive Player of the Tournament awards in the ICC World T20 2014, as well as 2016, also has the opportunity to surpass his deputy and become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli ( 2,544) is just three runs behind Rohit (2,547).

It remains to be seen who will get to their respective milestones first in this battle of the captains when both teams battle it out at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India will be aiming to seal the series while the visitors will be looking to settle the scores.

