DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Semi-final Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will battle it out with the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the first semi-final of the T20 Jharkhand Premier League. The match will take place at 9:30 am IST on October 1 from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM Dream11 team and top picks.
Here are some of the pictures from the 12th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Dhanbad Dynamos and Dumka Daredevils.— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020
Dhanbad Dynamos defeated Dumka Daredevils by 7 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/N0IJnbyvqT
Also Read | Mitchell Marsh Targets Test Spot For India Tour After Quick Dream11 IPL 2020 Exit
The Dhanbad Dynamos have coasted to the finals with 28 points behind them. They won seven of their ten games and finished as the leaders of the table. The Dhanbad Dynamos played their last game on September 28 against the Jamshedpur Jugglers. They chased down the 104 required of them in just 14.4 overs to win the match.
The Dumka Daredevils meanwhile, come into the semi-finals after finishing in fourth place on the table. The Dumka Daredevils won five games and lost five games to accumulate 20 points. In their last match against the Dhanbad Dynamos, the Dumka Daredevils were bested by their opponents, losing by 13 runs. The Dumka Dareveils also lost their first match against the Dynamos by seven wickets. This gives the Dynamos a 2-0 lead over them coming into this semi-final.
The Dumka Daredevils will have to work hard to overcome the memories of those losses and earn a place in the T20 Jharkhand Premier League 2020 final. The winner of this match will meet either the Ranchi Raiders or the Bokaro Blasters in the final.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Opens Up On Getting Rid Of Rajasthan's Famed Top-order Early
Dhanbad Dynamos
Dumka Daredevils
Also Read | IPL 2020: Shane Bond Reveals Why KL Rahul Needs To Be Put Under Pressure Early On
Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui
Batsmen: Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Arnav Sinha, Kaushal Singh
All-rounders: Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh (VC), Vishal Singh
Bowlers: Abhishek Yadav (C), Jai Prakash Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty
According to our DHA vs DUM match prediction, the Dhanbad Dynamos will win this encounter.
Also Read | Chandrakant Pandit Birthday: Ex-keeper Inflicts Run Out Off Sachin Tendulkar's Ball; Watch
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Tom Curran-Rahul Tewatia rebuild for Rajasthan
4 hours ago
JPL T20 DHA vs DUM live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, match preview
14 mins ago
Sanju Samson shows improved fitness by taking blinder to dismiss Pat Cummins; watch video
48 mins ago
CS vs WW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Malaysian T20 League live
52 mins ago
Malaysian T20 League CS vs WW live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report
56 mins ago
PCB suffers losses after wrongly paying ₹11 crore to PSL 2020 franchises since 2016?
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points