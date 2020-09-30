DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Semi-final Live

The Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) will battle it out with the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the first semi-final of the T20 Jharkhand Premier League. The match will take place at 9:30 am IST on October 1 from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM Dream11 team and top picks.

Here are some of the pictures from the 12th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Dhanbad Dynamos and Dumka Daredevils.

Dhanbad Dynamos defeated Dumka Daredevils by 7 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/N0IJnbyvqT — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Match Preview

The Dhanbad Dynamos have coasted to the finals with 28 points behind them. They won seven of their ten games and finished as the leaders of the table. The Dhanbad Dynamos played their last game on September 28 against the Jamshedpur Jugglers. They chased down the 104 required of them in just 14.4 overs to win the match.

The Dumka Daredevils meanwhile, come into the semi-finals after finishing in fourth place on the table. The Dumka Daredevils won five games and lost five games to accumulate 20 points. In their last match against the Dhanbad Dynamos, the Dumka Daredevils were bested by their opponents, losing by 13 runs. The Dumka Dareveils also lost their first match against the Dynamos by seven wickets. This gives the Dynamos a 2-0 lead over them coming into this semi-final.

The Dumka Daredevils will have to work hard to overcome the memories of those losses and earn a place in the T20 Jharkhand Premier League 2020 final. The winner of this match will meet either the Ranchi Raiders or the Bokaro Blasters in the final.

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Probable DHA vs DUM playing 11

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Dumka Daredevils

Arnav Sinha, Mohit Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Alok Sharma, Bhanu Ahmed, Sonu Kr-Singh, Neel Bhaskar, Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Akshay Jain.

DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction: DHA vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui

Batsmen: Ronit Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Arnav Sinha, Kaushal Singh

All-rounders: Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh (VC), Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Abhishek Yadav (C), Jai Prakash Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty

DHA vs DUM match prediction

According to our DHA vs DUM match prediction, the Dhanbad Dynamos will win this encounter.

Note: The DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction, DHA vs DUM top picks and DHA vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DHA vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

