DHA-W Vs BOK-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Dhanbad Daffodils Women will face the Bokaro Blossoms Women in the league match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The DHA-W vs BOK-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The DHA-W vs BOK-W live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 17. Here, we take a look at DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, DHA-W vs BOK-W live scores, DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction and DHA-W vs BOK-W playing 11.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W match preview

Dhanbad are yet to register a win in the competition and their chances only get tougher when they face Bokaro who are in great form in the tournament. The Daffodils' previous match was versus the Ranchi Roses which they went on to lose by 41 runs. The side has lost both matches while chasing and will look to avoid chasing in this match by hoping to win the toss.

Bokaro are second on the points table after winning both matches and stand a chance to go top if they win this contest. They have played really well and will look to continue their fine form versus a bottom-placed team. Even though the match looks like a mismatch on paper, expect Dhanbad to put up a good performance.

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Probable DHA-W vs BOK-W playing 11s

DHA-W: Priya Kumari, Sonia, Sulekha Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushbu Kumari, Nilam Mehta, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Gini Geeta Kujur, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni

BOK-W: Indrani Roy, Jaya Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw, Isha Keshri, Ritu Kumari, Ashwani Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, Ragini Kumari

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

Indrani Roy

Neha Kumari Shaw

Laxmi Murmu

Khushbu Kumari

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team

DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction: DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction

As per our DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction, BOK-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and DHA-W vs BOK-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DHA-W vs BOK-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

