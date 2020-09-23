Dhanashree Verma Celebrates Fiancee Yuzvendra Chahal's Performance Vs Hyderabad: Watch

Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs in Match 3 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday to start their tournament on a winning note. The star for Bangalore with the ball was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who bamboozled the opposition with his exceptional bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three crucial wickets and gave just 18 runs in what was a match-changing performance by the bowler as described by skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Dhanashree Verma ecstatic after Yuzvendra Chahal's performance against Hyderabad

After Yuzvendra Chahal's match-winning performance, where he was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match', his fiancee, Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram and uploaded a post celebrating the leg-spinner's stunning performance. In the post, Dhanashree Verma can be seen jumping and screaming in joy as she sees Yuzvendra Chahal receive the 'Player of the Match' award. Dhanashree Verma termed Bangalore's win over Hyderabad as a special moment for her.

According to the Bangalore team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020, the team will remain in Dubai, where Bangalore will lock horns with Punjab in Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, September 24. Virat Kohli will hope that Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of the most crucial members of the Bangalore squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020 once again replicates his performances from the opening clash and help the Bangalore outfit secure another win.

Bangalore squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Bangalore team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020

Match No. Match Day and Date Time (IST) Venue 1 Bangalore vs Hyderabad Monday, September 21 7:30 PM Dubai 2 Bangalore vs Punjab Thursday, September 24 7:30 PM Dubai 3 Bangalore vs Mumbai Monday, September 28 7:30 PM Dubai 4 Bangalore vs Rajasthan Saturday, October 3 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 Bangalore vs Delhi Monday, October 5 7:30 PM Dubai 6 Bangalore vs Chennai Saturday, October 10 7:30 PM Dubai 7 Bangalore vs Kolkata Monday, October 12 7:30 PM Sharjah 8 Bangalore vs Punjab Thursday, October 15 7:30 PM Sharjah 9 Bangalore vs Rajasthan Saturday, October 17 3:30 PM Dubai 10 Bangalore vs Kolkata Wednesday, October 21 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 Bangalore vs Chennai Sunday, October 25 3:30 PM Dubai 12 Bangalore vs Mumbai Wednesday, October 28 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 13 Bangalore vs Hyderabad Saturday, October 31 7:30 PM Sharjah 14 Bangalore vs Delhi Monday, November 2 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

RCB spinner Chahal's engagement during the lockdown

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal shared some good news with his fans by announcing his engagement with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The Instagram profile of Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, Dhanashree Verma suggests that she is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. She has shared many videos of her choreographing and dancing on Bollywood songs on her social media account and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. The videos on her Instagram profile features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan as well. On YouTube, Verma has over 1.8 million subscribers.

