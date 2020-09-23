Dhanashree Verma Celebrates Fiancee Yuzvendra Chahal's Performance Vs Hyderabad: Watch

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs in Match 3 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday to start their tournament on a winning note. The star for Bangalore with the ball was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who bamboozled the opposition with his exceptional bowling. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three crucial wickets and gave just 18 runs in what was a match-changing performance by the bowler as described by skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation.
ALSO READ | Bangalore squad for Dream11 IPL 2020, match schedule and SWOT analysis
After Yuzvendra Chahal's match-winning performance, where he was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match', his fiancee, Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram and uploaded a post celebrating the leg-spinner's stunning performance. In the post, Dhanashree Verma can be seen jumping and screaming in joy as she sees Yuzvendra Chahal receive the 'Player of the Match' award. Dhanashree Verma termed Bangalore's win over Hyderabad as a special moment for her.
ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal's new walking style amuses fiancee Dhanashree Verma; watch video
According to the Bangalore team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020, the team will remain in Dubai, where Bangalore will lock horns with Punjab in Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, September 24. Virat Kohli will hope that Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of the most crucial members of the Bangalore squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020 once again replicates his performances from the opening clash and help the Bangalore outfit secure another win.
Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande
ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal does makeup for AB de Villiers, netizens left in splits: Watch
|Match No.
|Match
|Day and Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Bangalore vs Hyderabad
|Monday, September 21
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|2
|Bangalore vs Punjab
|Thursday, September 24
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|3
|Bangalore vs Mumbai
|Monday, September 28
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|4
|Bangalore vs Rajasthan
|Saturday, October 3
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|5
|Bangalore vs Delhi
|Monday, October 5
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|6
|Bangalore vs Chennai
|Saturday, October 10
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|7
|Bangalore vs Kolkata
|Monday, October 12
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|8
|Bangalore vs Punjab
|Thursday, October 15
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|9
|Bangalore vs Rajasthan
|Saturday, October 17
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|10
|Bangalore vs Kolkata
|Wednesday, October 21
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|11
|Bangalore vs Chennai
|Sunday, October 25
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|12
|Bangalore vs Mumbai
|Wednesday, October 28
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|13
|Bangalore vs Hyderabad
|Saturday, October 31
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|14
|Bangalore vs Delhi
|Monday, November 2
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal shared some good news with his fans by announcing his engagement with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The Instagram profile of Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, Dhanashree Verma suggests that she is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. She has shared many videos of her choreographing and dancing on Bollywood songs on her social media account and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. The videos on her Instagram profile features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan as well. On YouTube, Verma has over 1.8 million subscribers.
ALSO READ | Team Chahal & Team Kohli lock horns in RCB intra-squad match, de Villiers scores highest
RELATED CONTENT
Brett Lee predicts THIS ex-team to make it to Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs
7 mins ago
EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 2nd T20I game preview
14 mins ago
MS Dhoni scores runs after 440 days with 3 sixes in a row vs Rajasthan; watch video
31 mins ago
RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 predictions, team, top picks ECS T10 Cartaxo
36 mins ago
Jofra Archer predicted hitting 4 sixes in a row in 2015? Netizens shocked at true prophecy
38 mins ago
Sakshi Dhoni slams umpiring call in favour of Tom Curran, deletes controversial post soon
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points