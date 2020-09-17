Yuzvendra Chahal Does Makeup For AB De Villiers, Netizens Left In Splits: Watch

RCB leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is widely regarding as one of the funniest cricketing personalities on social media. The cricketer is regularly seen posting funny videos online, with his hilarious antics leaving fans in splits. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates training for IPL 2020, recently shared a video featuring RCB batsman AB de Villiers, which amused fans once again.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Become First IPL 2020 Team To Connect Directly With Fans On WhatsApp

AB de Villiers subject to Chahal’s makeup

Taking to his Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video from an ad shoot along with RCB batsman AB de Villiers. In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal is hilariously using a brush to apply compact on AB de Villiers’ face. While AB de Villiers patiently sits on a chair, Yuzvendra Chahal does his best impression of a makeup artist, with the song ‘Only Love’ by Ben Howard playing in the background. Along with posting the video, Yuzvendra Chahal cheekily suggested that it was AB de Villiers who wanted the RCB leggie to do his touch up, as he posted the video along with a laughing emoji.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'Thala' MS Dhoni's True Swag In Recent CSK Post Will Remind You Of Rajnikanth

This is not the first time Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a hilarious video featuring AB de Villiers. The RCB duo seems to share a great camaraderie off the field. Yuzvendra Chahal had recently shared a video where AB de Villiers is pushing the leg spinner around the room on a cart during an ad shoot.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's New Walking Style Amuses Fiancee Dhanashree Verma; Watch Video

Fans react to RCB cricketer’s video

One of the first people to react to Yuzvendra Chahal’s rib-tickling video was his fiancée Dhanashree Verma. Dhanshree who is a social media star herself cheekily wrote that looking at the RCB cricketer’s makeup skills, she wouldn’t have to hire makeup artists anymore. The official fan page of RCB commented on the video as well, as they called Yuzvendra Chahal the master of all trades. AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle de Villiers was left in splits watching the video too, as she posted a couple of laughing emojis. On the video, many RCB fans were also seen praising Yuzvendra Chahal, as they claimed that the cricketer always entertains his fans on social media.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Asks Dhanashree Verma For Shampoo Options After Trolling Her Hair: Watch

On the field, Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking to help RCB win their first IPL title. The leg spinner is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the competition and will be looking to play an integral part in RCB’s IPL 2020 campaign. Virat Kohli’s men begin their IPL schedule against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at 7:30 PM IST, as they look to register their first points of the season on the IPL points table.

Image Credits: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram