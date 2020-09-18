RCB Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is set to be played in the UAE. The franchises are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations as they gear up for the cricketing carnival which is slated to start on Saturday, September 19. With just a day to go for the IPL 2020 to begin, let us take a look at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team preview, RCB squad list, RCB team schedule and SWOT analysis.

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the IPL. Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite achieved glory. RCB have reached the final of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy. The IPL's Men in Red will look to end their title drought by winning the coveted IPL 2020 trophy. According to the RCB team schedule, Virat Kohli's men will take on David Warner's SRH in their opening game on September 21 in Dubai.

RCB team SWOT analysis

RCB team: Strengths

RCB team's biggest strength lies in their formidable batting line-up. Over the years, the RCB squad has had some of the most prolific T20 batsmen. They have skipper Virat Kohli who is arguably the best white-ball batsman in the world. The RCB squad also has an explosive T20 batter in the form of AB de Villiers. These two have been the pillars of RCB's batting for years now and a lot will depend on the flamboyant duo if RCB are to win the IPL 2020. The inclusion of Aaron Finch in the RCB squad at the IPL 2020 auctions has further bolstered the franchise's batting. Besides the top order, they also have the likes of Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Chris Morris who have the ability to go berserk on the bowlers from word go. Youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Philippe can also be lethal at the top order.

RCB team: Weaknesses

The RCB squad doesn't have an Indian batsman who can hold the innings together during the middle overs. They sure have Gurkeerat Mann but hasn't yet proved himself in the IPL. Moeen Ali is another option who could do the job but if RCB decide to play Finch, De Villiers, Morris and Steyn, then RCB will have to stay put with Mann. Another fragility that the RCB squad has is its death bowling. Over the years, RCB have lost matches from winning positions because of their horror show at the death. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been costly at the death for RCB and Virat Kohli will have a tough time if he decides to play Yadav and Siraj alongside Navdeep Saini. Kane Richardson's absence could also cost RCB, as they might have to rely on old South African warhorse Dale Steyn to deliver.

RCB team: Opportunities

Youngs Padikkal has a great opportunity to showcase his talent at the biggest level. The southpaw has been consistently churning out runs in the domestic circuit and an impressive season here could very well put him in selectors' scheme for the T20 World Cup in India next year. Umesh Yadav, who is out of India's limited-overs squads, could also use this opportunity to get back into the team by putting in good performances. AB de Villiers, who has expressed his desire to play for South Africa again, also has a good chance of making a comeback into the national team with a solid outing in the IPL 2020. Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal could give RCB the spin arsenal they haven't possessed in many years. Parthiv Patel also has an opportunity to make an impression again.

RCB team: Threats

The over-dependency on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is one of the biggest threats that the RCB team possess. If either of them gets injured, it will be extremely tough for the RCB squad to make it to the final four of the tournament. Dale Steyn has been going through fitness concerns in the last couple of years. If the South African gets injured during the competition it will be a big blow for the RCB squad. Their Indian contingent isn't the strongest, making them pick 4 overseas players with great difficulty.

RCB team schedule

RCB players and squad list for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

RCB players: Ideal fantasy game picks throughout the season

With RCB having a squad which has no injuries so far in the UAE and all players available for selection, here are 3 players to watch out for, who are likely to bring cricket and fantasy gaming lovers, the most points in the IPL 2020 - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch. Assuming that these players will not get injured or traded during the tournament, they could be swapped with 3 others for any RCB game.

RCB past records

2008 - 7th

2009 - Runners-up

2010 - Playoffs (3rd)

2011 - Runners-up

2012 - 5th

2013 - 5th

2014 - 7th

2015 - Playoffs (3rd)

2016 - Runners-up

2017 - 8th

2018 - 6th

2019 – 8th

