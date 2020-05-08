Hardik Pandya Net Worth, House, IPL Salary And Lavish Lifestyle Of Indian All-rounder

Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya has established himself as one of India’s lynchpins in limited-overs cricket. The Baroda all-rounder’s ability to score quick runs and accelerate the scoring makes him one of the most dangerous batsmen to bowl to in the death overs. The two-time IPL champion’s ability to take wickets with the ball make him a prized asset in all formats of the game. Here, let’s take a look at the Hardik Pandya net worth, Hardik Pandya IPL salary, Hardik Pandya house and other prized possessions.

Hardik Pandya net worth: Hardik Pandya IPL salary

Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers and has lucrative BCCI and IPL contracts. The BCCI awarded the hard-hitting all-rounder a Grade B contract, which earns him ₹3 crore. Pandya, who has established himself as a key member of the Mumbai Indians setup, bags a whopping ₹11 crore in IPL salary, making him the highest-paid Mumbai Indians player behind Rohit Sharma. According to MensXP, the Hardik Pandya net worth figure stands at an approximate $1.5 million (₹11.33 crore)

Hardik Pandya net worth: Hardik Pandya house and cars

Hardik Pandya is extravagant when it comes to spending his hard-earned money. Along with brother Krunal, the duo a bought a lavish house, a stark contrast to their humble beginnings. The Hardik Pandya house in his hometown of Vadodara, Gujarat is 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently reside there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai, according to The Youth. Pandya, like many of his Indian teammates, has an iconic car collection, which boasts the likes of Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue, and Mercedes AMG G63 SUV. According to The Youth, the Mercedes is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine which is priced at an astonishing ₹2.19 crore.

Hardik Pandya net worth: Hardik Pandya watch and fashion

Hardik Pandya is known to sport expensive outfits while fancies wearing gold and other jewellery. The Mumbai Indians star has been spotted wearing international brands like Versace, Louis Vuitton, Balmain Paris and Hermes. He once reportedly a Louis Vuitton Paris shirt worth ₹1 lakh. The flamboyant all-rounder recently flaunted a new a ‘Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 in 18-carat yellow gold case.’ The watch reportedly costs more than ₹1 crore and boasts of triblock triple waterproof while is scratch resistant.

Disclaimer: The above Hardik Pandya net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

