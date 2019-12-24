'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Hail 2011 World Cup Win As Best Memory Of Decade

'Dhoni finishes off in style' echoed in the comments section of ICC's post asking fans to name their favourite moment of the decade, proudly recalling India's World Cup win in 2011, 28 years after the side won the showpiece tournament. The sequence of events in the last moments from the finals in 2011 at Wankhede against Sri Lanka is ingrained in the memories of the fans along with present coach and then commentator Ravi Shastri's voice booming the background as Dhoni smashed a six to make a billion dreams come true. Leading from the front, MS Dhoni finished the game off for his side in 2011 with a huge six that was downed by the celebrations from his teammates and the crowd that followed as soon as the ball disappeared across the boundary line. As the decade comes to an end, ICC asked its fans to name their favourite memory from the last ten years and the netizens delivered the final verdict as they echoed 'Dhoni finishes off in style in unison'.

Netizens deliver their verdict

Winning 6 from @msdhoni in 2011 world cup 🏆.. and @RaviShastriOfc commentry made that moment very beautiful... pic.twitter.com/waM5DxWaZ7 — Rajesh Gowd (@RajeshGowd20) December 24, 2019

Dhoni named skipper for Australia's ODI Team of the decade

One 50-over World Cup, a Champions Trophy, number one positions for the Men in Blue across all three formats - all this under the helm of one man - MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper, who is currently in what can be called the twilight of his career, has seen it all, been there done that and has played a huge role in handing the responsibility of the team to the youngsters in order to take the game forward. With the big win in 2011 followed by the Champions Trophy win in 2013, MS Dhoni went on to become India's best captain for a long time before current skipper Kohli managed to breach his former's records. As the decade came to a close, Cricket Australia named their ODI team of the decade and there were no surprises when one saw MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of the side. Apart from Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma found themselves places in the team while banned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka's Malinga are the other sub-continental players who made it to the list.

