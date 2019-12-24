Kohli Named Skipper For Australia's Test Team Of The Decade, De Villiers The Wicketkeeper

Virat Kohli's rise in the Indian cricket team over the last ten years has been phenomenal as the batting maestro went on to become the skipper for the Men in Blue from initially being their flamboyant, young and fiery batsman with a short temper and hurried mind. Taking over the mantle from former skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli has established a model of his own and has become an inspiration for generations of cricketers to follow. The number one ranked Test and ODI batsman was named as the skipper of Cricket Australia's Test team of the decade, the only Indian to find a spot in the side. Kohli's rise in Test cricket saw him enjoy a fierce rivalry with Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, David Warner and prevail over them, finishing the decade on top of the rankings for the batsmen in Tests. However, a surprise inclusion in the list was South Africa's Ab De Villiers, who was named as the wicketkeeper for the side.

Virat Kohli named captain of Australia's Test team for the decade

Virat Kohli (c), Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ab de Villiers (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson.

Kohli makes it to Wisden's Test team of the decade

It has been a phenomenal year barring the World Cup semi-finals for India, led from the front by none other than skipper Virat Kohli himself. India have ended the calendar year by finishing first on both the ODI rankings and the World Test Championship table, with King Kohli comfortably settling for the number one Test and ODI batsman in rankings. Kohli's growth from a player to a skipper has been absolutely phenomenal and inspiring while he himself has become a role model for upcoming cricketers. Kohli, along with spinner Ashwin, were the only two Indians who found themselves spots on Wisden's Test team of the decade. Three players from England, two from Australia, two from South Africa and one from Sri Lanka were included.

'He is one of the best players': Mark Boucher

As de Villiers continues his stint with franchise T20 cricket across the leagues in the world, the former Proteas skipper might add extra value to the South African side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2020. While speaking to ESPN, Boucher said, "Going into the World Cup, you want your best players to feature in your squad. If I feel he (de Villiers) is one of the best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him? I have just got the job. I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are." The newly-appointed head coach also added that the team needs its best players when it comes to the World Cup and if there are a few issues that need to be resolved with the media and the teammates and if it is good for the national side then why not do it?

