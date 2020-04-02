The Debate
'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Reminisce 2011 World Cup Glory On 9th Anniversary

Cricket News

MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97

Dhoni

Nine years ago, on this day, the crowd at Wankhede went berserk as the ball soared over the boundary line, ending India's 28-year long wait to lift the World Cup. A magnificent knock from Gautam Gambhir, a typical Dhoni finish to the game with Ravi Shastri's voice booming in the commentary box remain etched in the minds of the fans, in addition to seeing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag finally clinch the trophy, ending the drought. Netizens took to Twitter on the 9th anniversary of the World Cup win to reminisce the glorious moment. 

READ | MS Dhoni, N Srinivasan Didn't Approve Of Virat Kohli's Selection In 2008: Dilip Vengsarkar

Triumph Throwback

READ | No Pay Cuts? BCCI Yet To Decide On Salary Deductions For Indian Cricketers: Source 

READ | Indian Cricketers Donations To Fight Coronavirus Ft. Kohli, Rohit, Tendulkar, Dhoni

The 2011 World Cup final 

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was then skipper MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97. 

READ | Sreesanth Hopes For A Miracle As He Believes He Has No 'realistic' Chance Of A Comeback

