'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Reminisce 2011 World Cup Glory On 9th Anniversary

Nine years ago, on this day, the crowd at Wankhede went berserk as the ball soared over the boundary line, ending India's 28-year long wait to lift the World Cup. A magnificent knock from Gautam Gambhir, a typical Dhoni finish to the game with Ravi Shastri's voice booming in the commentary box remain etched in the minds of the fans, in addition to seeing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag finally clinch the trophy, ending the drought. Netizens took to Twitter on the 9th anniversary of the World Cup win to reminisce the glorious moment.

Triumph Throwback

“Dhoniiiiii...finishes off in style…a magnificent strike into the crowd…India lift the World Cup once again after 28 years…the parties start in the dressing room…and it's an Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final." #9YearsOf2011WC 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/K6wCDZBHpQ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 1, 2020

The best of last decade and can't forget that movement 9 year's have gone still the craze is same love you ms and it's an Indian Captain and sanga smiles party starts — Aakarshan 🇮🇳 (@aakarshan2096) April 1, 2020

Best Ever Moment For All Of Us.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — M Jagdish 👉😎😎👈 (@MJagdishCh99) April 1, 2020

Unforgettable moment. — salman sayyed (@sayyed_Salmann) April 1, 2020

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was then skipper MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

