MS Dhoni To Make TV Debut As Producer Of A Series On Heroes Of Armed Forces

Former India captain MS Dhoni is likely to make his Television Debut in serials as an anchor or could play a cameo role along with his main role as a producer. Sources close to Dhoni told Republic TV that the exact role was not confirmed as yet but the serial would be on air on Sony TV in the month of June 2020 tentatively.

Dhoni's music video goes viral

Dhoni's production house has made a tie-up with Studio Next for the project. The series will be based on the heroes of Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives for the nation and honored with Paramveer Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Meanwhile, a song went viral in social media where Dhoni is singing a song of Kumar Shanu from the film Jurm, released in 1990. "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye." Though it can be said that, "Koi baat bigda nahi hai" (nothing has gone wrong so far) as far his aspirations for a comeback into the Indian side was concerned. The process was on and Dhoni was practicing hard to get into the side again. In the beginning of 2020 it will be clear when that moment will come.

