Dhruv Jurel's Lightning-fast Hands Gets Ravi Bishnoi His 4th Scalp As India Roar Back

After a splendid innings by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first innings to get India to a formidable total, Ravi Bishnoi stepped up to the occasion in the second innings to rattle the Bangladeshi lineup. The finale debutants seemed to be in control until Bishnoi put on his A-game to get India back into the commanding position. A moment of magic was witnessed as wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel effected lightning-fast stumping to get Bishnoi his fourth wicket.

Jurel effects lightning fast stumping

In the 17th over, Bishnoi flighted his delivery outside off, which ricocheted off Shahadat Hossain's pads. Jurel was quick enough to collect the ball with his left hand and rattle the stumps before Hossain got back in. Jurel's terrific hands behind the stumps forced Hossain to depart after scoring just a run.

Bangladesh nearly gave India a scare in the finale as they got off to a brilliant start while chasing 178. The openers looked determined and steady until skipper Priyam Garg brought in Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Bishnoi first claimed the wicket of Tanzid Hasan and then went on to scalp Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Later on, he trapped Hridoy before the wicket and finally git Hossain out early.

Bangladesh restrict India for 177 in WC final

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

The third seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful's first spell with channelised aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset.

