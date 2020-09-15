Did Jofra Archer Rightly Predict South African Cricket's Downfall Back In 2013 On Twitter?

England speedster Jofra Archer is one of the leading pacers in the world at the moment. The lanky fast bowler, who is known for his sharp bouncers, has the ability to extract great bounce from any surface in the world. Jofra Archer has consistently been in the news lately, not for his bowling but for his tweets. The Barbados-born's tweets from the past have been going viral since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 because of their strange relevance to ongoing events.

Jofra Archer Twitter: England pacer had predicted Cricket South Africa's downfall in 2013

Jofra Archer has done it once again as he rightly predicted the downfall of Cricket South Africa way back in December 2013. Recently, on Thursday, September 10, the South African government suspended Cricket South Africa and took control of the nation’s cricketing actions and teams, citing maladministration and malpractice that have taken place since at least December 2019.

The decision to suspend Cricket South Africa is a direct breach of ICC regulations that can very well place South Africa on the brink of being banned from international cricket. In July 2019, the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe and Nepal due to government interference. However, after a board meeting in October in Dubai, both the nations were re-instated as the ICC members.

Coming back to Jofra Archer's tweet, the Rajasthan Royals pacer had predicted the fate of Cricket South Africa in December 2013. On December 8, 2013, Archer tweeted, “Wrap it up SA”. Several fans dug up his tweet and comically pointed out how Archer had pointed out everything before time.

Wrap it up SA — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 8, 2013

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer is currently playing in the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series where he has been in great form. In the T20I series, Archer picked up 3 wickets in 3 matches. In the ongoing ODI series, Archer has bagged 6 wickets in just 2 matches with a game to go. Archer will be key for England in the series-deciding third ODI at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

As soon as the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series concludes, Jofra Archer will fly to the UAE and join Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020. The 25-year-old will lead the Royals' bowling attack and his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Rajasthan Royals go in the IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on September 22 in Sharjah.

