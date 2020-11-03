Did Ricky Ponting And Virat Kohli Fight During Dream11 IPL Game Over R Ashwin?

Delhi beat Bangalore by six wickets on Monday to secure their place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Shreyas Iyer's men, who are now at the second position on the Dream11 points table, will now take on Mumbai in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, November 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Netizens speculate a fight between Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli

The Delhi vs Bangalore was an intense game of cricket with everything on the line for both sides. During the match, it was evident from the players' body language that they were in no mood to relent as there were some intense moments in the game. From fiery send-offs to wild celebrations, the exciting clash was filled with drama and thrill galore.

However, there was one moment in the match where it seemed like Delhi coach Ricky Ponting and Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli were involved in a verbal fight. The same was pointed out by many fans on Twitter, who took to the micro-blogging site and raised questions over the incident. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans reckoned that the two stalwarts were involved in a skirmish during one of the strategic timeouts. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Need footage of what happened in between the strategic timeout between Ponting and Virat, they were showing it in SS tamil. Someone please post it soon 🚶 — Sabarish Ds (@SabarishDs) November 2, 2020

Ponting is shouting on some RCB players. Then kohli went to umpire and discussed about the incident — __Critical_Thinker__ (@AmeerSports360) November 2, 2020

What did ponting doooo? What's up btw him and kohli ?? Deeets plissss. — 2016 hater. (@_ayesinamika) November 2, 2020

According to few tweeps, Kohli vs Ponting never happened. It was all about Ashwin going off the field. Few RCB players & Simon Katich annoyed by that. Ponting had an altercation with Katich & few RCB players. Then Kohli told it to Umpires.



* This could all be a fantasy though pic.twitter.com/cqLJLSQoXW — tony allen (@joeys_chandler) November 3, 2020

Somebody bring video of Kohli vs Ponting scene. — Manish (@iHitman55) November 2, 2020

Coming back to the Delhi vs Bangalore match, Virat Kohli's men could only manage a below-par score of 152/4 in their 20 overs. Devdutt Padikkal scored a 40-ball 50 while AB de Villers chipped in with a useful 21-ball 35. In response, Delhi lost Prithvi Shaw early for 9 (6). However, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that their side didn't lose the plot despite an early dent. The two started building the Delhi innings as they kept the scoreboard ticking while scoring an odd boundary every over.

Rahane and Dhawan ensured that the required run rate was in check as they kept cruising towards the target. Both Dhawan (54) and Rahane (60) scored fifties, however, they were dismissed in quick succession. But till then Delhi were in control of the chase as they reached the target with an over to spare.

