Dream11 IPL Points Table: Delhi Vs Bangalore Game Welcomed By Flurry Of Witty Memes

The race among the teams to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs has become extremely intense with four teams still in contention to grab the remaining three spots. With Chennai, Punjab and Rajasthan out of the race and Mumbai already through to the playoffs, the battle to make it to the knockouts are between Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Netizens come up with epic memes ahead of the Delhi vs Bangalore live match

Delhi and Bangalore are all set to lock horns with each other on Monday in Match 55 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. The fixture between the two sides is a crucial contest as the winner of this clash will directly grab the second spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table who will then play Mumbai in Qualifier 1. However, the loser of this match may very well be knocked out of the tournament if they lose by a huge margin and if Hyderabad end up beating Mumbai on Tuesday.

Fans have loved how the ongoing season of the IPL has panned out as they have kept social media abuzz with their posts and tweets. Netizens are also stoked for the Delhi vs Bangalore live match as they displayed their creativity by making hysterical memes ahead of the much-anticipated match. Several reactions poured in as fans came up with some epic memes to describe the different franchises' situation at the moment. Let's take a look at a few of the best memes.

2 spots remaining so if MI beat SRH both dc and Rcb could qualify so RCB and DC fans will be supporting MI 😂#RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/gWIjOYEA0P — Akhil (@Lonewarrior1999) November 2, 2020

KKR stepping on the 4th place directly from the 8th place. #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/ypTa3fuO9K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 1, 2020

RCB and DC watching #KKRvRR and making calculations after each ball. pic.twitter.com/ey0pvElCAs — Shivam Chatak (@ShivamChatak) November 1, 2020

#KKRvRR

RCB AND DC FANS WHILE WATCHING THIS MATCH: pic.twitter.com/6pQuRXHFux — Harshit Singh (@harshitjune1706) November 1, 2020

Rcb and dc fans right now brsho re megha megha #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/1vA1GxOJ06 — vikash gope (@vikashgope19) November 1, 2020

#RCBvsSRH

Rcb and dc thinking who gonna choke in

Rcb vs dc match 😷 pic.twitter.com/qFqN9Njaar — Trollented 🅰ditya 😎 (@Talentedaditya) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Punjab's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign was brought to an end by MS Dhoni's Chennai as they defeated KL Rahul's men by 9 wickets to knock them out of the tournament. After that, Rajasthan's chances of making it to to the playoffs were also ruined as Eoin Morgan's Kolkata handed the Men in Pink a 60-run drubbing. Now, it all boils down to the last two league matches of the tournament which will decide the teams who makes it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table update

