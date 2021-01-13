Home
Did Steve Smith NOT Cheat? Rohan Gavaskar Blames Fans For Exaggerating SCG Controversy

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Rohan Gavaskar reckoned that fans blew the recent 'Steve Smith cheating India' incident at the SCG out of proportion.

Steve Smith

There has been a lot of outcry over a recent incident where former Australian captain Steve Smith was caught on stump camera while scratching up Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's guard during the drinks break in the first session of play on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. After the incident came to light, several reactions poured in as fans, as well as, former cricketers slammed Smith for his antics. It is expected that the controversy could linger even in the upcoming Brisbane Test.

Rohan Gavaskar sees nothing wrong in Steve Smith scratching Rishabh Pant's guard

However, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Rohan Gavaskar reckoned that Indian fans have blown the matter out of proportion. The 44-year old took to Twitter and stated that as a batsman he would look down at his guard before every ball where he needs to take his stance. He added that if for some reason, the guard isn't there, he would mark it again. Gavaskar opined that it isn't a big deal as there are batsmen who take guard every over. In the end, the commentator asked the fans to not let the 'non-issue' take attention away from a fabulous draw.

Rohan Gavaskar's tweet was met with a lot of mixed responses. While some fans agreed with Gavaskar's opinion that the matter was blown out of proportion, others slammed Smith for his antics. Here's how people reacted to the 'Smith cheating India' claims. His comments echo father Sunil Gavaskar's views too, who recently claimed that the much should not be drawn from the issue as it was a harmless act from Smith.

Justin Langer terms 'Steve Smith cheating India' claims as 'ludicrous'

After the 'Steve Smith cheating India' incident was blown out of proportion, Australian captain Tim Paine and Smith himself came forward and issued a clarification over the matter. Australian head coach Justin Langer has defended Smith and termed some of the reaction to 'Steve Smith cheating India' claims as ludicrous and also lauded the premier batsman for the way he has carried himself since returning to the side from the ban imposed on him for the Sandpapergate scandal.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Langer said that he just cannot believe some of the rubbish he reads. According to Langer, anyone who suggests for one millisecond that Smith was trying to do something untoward, they're way out of line. Defending Smith's actions, Langer stated that the SCG wicket was flat just like concrete that you need 15-inch spikes to make an indent on the crease and added that the 31-year old went nowhere near the crease.

Langer further said that the reaction that the incident received was 'rubbish'. The Australian head coach went on to heap praise on Smith saying that in the last couple of years since he's been back, he's been exemplary on and off the field. Langer reiterated that Smith was abused to the limit in England but he just kept avoiding those with smiles and let his bat do the talking.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: ROHAN GAVASKAR TWITTER & CRICKET.CO.AU

 

