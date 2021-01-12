R Ashwin Shows His Emotional Side In Response To Wife's Tweet On Him Fighting Pain At SCG

Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) battled both Tim Paine and pain, apparently, on Day 5 to deny Australia a series-leading win at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday, January 11. The all-rounder batted with much grit alongside Hanuma Vihari to rescue a depleted Indian side marred with injuries in the third Test of the four-match series. Moreover, R Ashwin and Vihari had their own injuries to deal with while they ticked off 43 overs to save the Test match for India.

R Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari talk about the ‘Great Indian Escape’ at the SCG, watch video

@ashwinravi99 & @Hanumavihari relive #TeamIndia's valiant fightback.



Playing through pain, battling bruises, negotiating a top Australian bowling attack and taking #TeamIndia to a memorable draw. SCG stars relive it all here



— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

R Ashwin injury: ‘Instant tears’ for spinner after wife’s tweet

After players shook hands with each other, R Ashwin’s wife Prithi took to Twitter and praised her husband for pulling off a remarkable draw for Team India. In her tweet, she also revealed that the off-spinner was in “unbelievable pain” the previous night as he had a “terrible back tweak”. Prithi Ashwin also revealed that the cricketer was even unable to stand up or bend down the next morning when he woke up.

R Ashwin took note of his wife’s tweet and reacted emotionally to her. He wrote that he was in “instant tears” after reading the tweet. R Ashwin also thanked his wife for “being there” with him and for all her support.

Instant tears!! 😭Thanks for being there with me through all this🙏🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

R Ashwin injury: How the off-spinner overcame the Australian challenge?

R Ashwin continued to display immense patience and concentration levels during his stay at the crease, despite batting through his back pain. To make things worse for the cricketer, he also endured a barrage of bouncers from the Australian pacers as hosts threw everything at him in their quest of a win. Moreover, R Ashwin was at the receiving end of constant chirping from Australian captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine and close-in fielder Matthew Wade.

Tim Paine sledging R Ashwin video highlight of Day 5: WATCH

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

After the drawn Test at the SCG, the high-profile four-match series will now conclude with the series-decider at the Gabba in Brisbane. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 will commence from Friday, January 15 onwards and will run till January 19 next week.

Who is R Ashwin wife?

R Ashwin's wife name is Prithi Ashwin. Prithi is his childhood friend and the two married on November 13, 2011. They have two daughters together, named Akhira and Aadhya.

