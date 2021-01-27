SRH Ask Fans For Their Favourite Picks At IPL 2021 Auction, Get Hilarious Responses

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction has been scheduled for February 18, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, January 27. All eight franchises, who recently revealed the list of their retentions, will be looking to boost their line-ups with further additions at the bidding event. Apparently, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one franchise that seems to be taking auction tips from none other than its own fanbase.

IPL 2021 auction: BCCI confirms IPL auction date

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan Make Fun Of Rishabh Pant On Instagram; Fans Left In Splits

SRH seek advice from fans ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Immediately after the announcement of the IPL auction date, the SRH franchise took to its social media accounts to pose an interesting query for the fans. They asked their fans to mention a player who they want them to go after at the IPL 2021 auction. However, they also added a condition stating that those players should be mentioned without the use of their direct names.

Several SRH fans used this opportunity to leave hilarious responses in the comments section. While some fans shared encoded messages for the franchise, others simply shared pictures of popular Bollywood celebrities who share their names with cricketers. Quite a few fans also urged the franchise to go after Kings XI Punjab’s outbound Glenn Maxwell, by describing him as someone who had a lacklustre IPL season last time only to regain back form later in Australian colours.

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar Reckons That Maxwell Might Fetch A Bid Of INR 10 Crores In IPL 2021 Auctions

Here is a look at some of the hilarious responses by SRH fans to their IPL 2021 auction advice.

The one who didnt hit a single boundary for punjab and then played an amazing innings for Australia😉 — Positive entropy (@EntropyPositive) January 27, 2021

Best Bangladeshi all rounder of all time — Neil Samanta (@Milneristan) January 27, 2021

world best allrounder and ranked 1 in all formats for many years our own player released in 2019 — Harsha Royal (@HrshaRoyal) January 27, 2021

Also Read | R Ashwin Calls THIS Indian Batsman 'Unreal' In Tests And It Is Not Virat Kohli

SRH players retained and released

The SRH franchise released just five cricketers from its squad of the previous edition of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad released Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B. Sandeep and Y. Prithvi Raj. Meanwhile, they retained as many as 22 players from their previous squad, including captain and star-attraction David Warner. T. Natarajan, who recently made his international debut in all formats in Australia, will also reprise his role in the upcoming season.

Here is a look at all the 22 players retained by the SRH franchise:

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction: Scott Styris SLAMS Glenn Maxwell, Cautions Teams On Picking Him Again

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.