Marnus Labuschagne Claims Ticket To IPL 2021 Auction After 46 And 3-35 In BBL 2021: WATCH

Just a few games into the BBL 2021 season, Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has started to prove his worth as an all-round white-ball player. After ending the Test series against India as the highest scorer for the hosts, the 26-year-old has made his mark on the shortest form, helping the Brisbane Heat side to the BBL 2021 finals week. Though he doesn't find much use as an all-rounder in the power-packed Aussie lineup, Labuschagne's brilliant figures of 46 & 3-35 are sure to earn him his maiden T20I call-up for Australia any day now.

Marnus Labuschagne heroics help seal BBL 2021 playoffs spot for Brisbane Heat

A record season by opener and captain Chris Lynn and some all-round heroics by Marnus Labuschagne have earned the Brisbane Heat side a well-deserved place in the BBL 2021 finals week. However, with the complicated mechanics of the two-week extravaganza, the side still has a long way to go before they can look at bringing the prestigious BBL trophy home for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. Playing against table-toppers, Perth Scorchers, it was a do-or-die game for Brisbane Heat - and they brought on the 'heat'.

Heat posted a total of 181 for 7 courtesy of Lynn's 51 off 25 and Labuschagne's 46 off 38 - par for the course for both players. However, Labuschagne impressed in the second innings as well, taking the important wickets of Colin Munro, Josh Inglis and Scorchers captain, Ashton Turner to finish the match with figures of 3-35. This is the first time in BBL history that a player has scored 40+ runs and also taken 3+ wickets in the same game.

How do the #BBLFinals work again, we hear you asking...



Thanks for asking, it's a really good question and we happen to have the answer prepared! 🙃 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/mho27seLsl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 26, 2021

Brisbane Heat squad 2021

Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Chris Lynn, Simon Milenko, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans, Jack Wood, Tom Banton

Marnus Labuschagne career stats

In his ever-growing career, Marnus Labuschagne has already proven himself as one of the best in the star-studded Australian men's cricket team. Labuschagne made his Test debut in 2018 vs Pakistan and came in and out of the side with some mostly average performances after that. His domination in the format began after he was brought on as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes.

As of now, Labuschagne has 1885 runs from the 18 Tests he has played, along with a high score of 215. He also has 12 Test wickets. Of the 12 ODIs he has played, Labuschagne has made 473 runs at a strike rate of 91.13. He is yet to make his T20I debut.

Image Credits: Heat BBL Twitter

