Dinesh Karthik Has Witty Wish For Jaydev Unadkat On Getting Married, Fans Left In Splits

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat tied the knot with fiancee Rinny Kantaria in an intimate ceremony on February 2. The ceremony was reportedly held in Anand, Gujarat, and it was attended by the bowler's close friends and family members. Social media was flooded with wishes for the cricketing star, and people from the cricket fraternity also congratulated the bowler on his wedding. However, it was the wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik who stole the show with his hilarious response.

Jaydev Unadkat marriage: Dinesh Karthik's showcases his humourous side

The left-arm pacer has enjoyed moderate success in his cricketing career so far. Apart from his stint with Team India, the player also is a regular feature in the Indian Premier League. He has also proved his mettle as a captain as he led from the front to guide Saurashtra to a historic Ranji Trophy win in 2019-20.

The lanky fast bowler will also take the field for the Rajasthan Royals side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), as the franchise retained him ahead of the IPL auction. Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik was one of the notable names to congratulate the 29-year-old after his wedding function. The veteran wicketkeeper took to his Twitter account and joked that the wicket-taker's wicket is finally down. Netizens relished Karthik's witty comic and lauded him for his sense of humour.

The wicket-taker's wicket is down! 😄

Congratulations to the lovely couple... much love! https://t.co/mTSfUbmZCO — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 3, 2021

😀 See see he is saying something @DipikaPallikal — nireekshan (@Nireekshanchand) February 3, 2021

ThalaivaN DK 😎🔥 — Karthick .Jai 😎 (@yuvikarthick40) February 3, 2021

You mean your wicket is down 5 years ago only ! 🧐😊👀🥸🤓😂😂😂🙏🏏 — Aditya Bhaskar Narsale (@CricCrazyAdi) February 3, 2021

Jaydev Unadkat marriage: Cricketer gets married to advocate Rinny Kantaria

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals retain Jaydev Unadkat

Despite having an underwhelming season last year, where he could only manage to pick up four wickets in seven matches, the franchise has shown faith in Jaydev Unadkat yet again. This will be the talented bowler's fourth season with the side. Jaydev Unadkat has played 80 matches in the cash-rich so far and has 81 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.83. Rajasthan Royals have also found a new captain in Sanju Samson, and they will look to further strengthen their line-up by signing more exciting players in the IPL auction.

Rajasthan Royals squad 2021

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, and Manan Vohra.

