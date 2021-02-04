Gambhir Touts CM Kejriwal Withdrawing Buses For Forces As Move To Win Votes In Punjab

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi government's decision to immediately withdraw buses on special hire to paramilitary and police personnel. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has asked the Delhi Transport Corporation to withdraw buses on special hire to various departments, meaning the movement of paramilitary personnel will be affected in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir claimed that the only motive behind the move of the AAP government was to gain votes in Punjab while Delhi burnt.

It is pertinent to point out that AAP is the principal Opposition in Punjab where it has been at loggerheads with the ruling Congress government. After filing a complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of CM Kejriwal, the party has threatened Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with legal action for a similar reason. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused Kejriwal of supporting the Centre's three farm laws, a charge vehemently denied by the AAP

जो ‘आम आदमी’ अपने गुरु का न हुआ, अपने दोस्तों का न हुआ वो दिल्ली का कैसे हो सकता है! पुलिस से बसें वापिस लेने का एक ही मकसद है - दिल्ली जले तो पंजाब में वोट मिले! #KejriwalWantsAnarchy — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 4, 2021

BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for directing DTC to withdraw services on special hire and demanded to know why he was committing such a crime. The BJP leader noted that injustice was done to the personnel of the Delhi Police and CRPF who protected the national capital. Slamming AAP for its latest antics, Kapil Mishra asked why the party was putting Delhi in a perilous position time and again despite the people re-electing Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP leader also asked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to break his silence on this matter and asked who would be responsible if the policemen were hurt.

दिल्ली पुलिस और CRPF के जवानों से बसें वापस लेना सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था को जानबूझकर खराब करने की साजिश है@LtGovDelhi को अपनी चुप्पी तोड़नी ही होगी



पुलिस जवानों पर एक भी चोट आई तो जिम्मेदारी किसकी? pic.twitter.com/hYs0FUyDfL — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2021

Delhi govt orders no DTC buses for forces

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi's borders and the heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, the DTC asked the concerned departments to relieve the buses that were currently being used by them. Further, DTC authorities maintained that the approval of the Delhi government was a must for the requisition of buses under special hire. The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for the movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.

"All the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire have been decided to be withdrawn with immediate effect. It has also been decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisition of buses under special hire," a government official said.

