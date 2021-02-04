Joe Root Discloses 'Selfish' Streak In Him, Admits Not Appreciating 2012 Series Win A Lot

The much-anticipated India vs England Test series is all set to commence on Friday, February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The contest on the field is yet to begin, however, it seems like the teams have already started playing mind games by making controversial statements. England skipper Joe Root was at it as he opened up about the upcoming series, spoke in length about their 2012 win in India and also claimed that they aren't scared of the Indian team.

Joe Root says England aren't scared of India

Speaking about the 2012 series win, Root, while speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test, said that he played a very small part in the 2012 win. He added that at that time, he didn't appreciate how hard it is to win in India. However, he reckoned that he now realizes what it means to win in India and added that his side has the players and tools to do it. The Englishman also opined that as a captain, winning in India would be his biggest achievement.

Root was in sensational form in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka where he scored one double century (228) in the first match and followed it up with another daddy hundred (186) in the second. The Joe Root centuries helped him become the top-scorer of the series with 426 runs across four innings at a Bradmanesque average of 106.50 and was named Player of the Series.

Speaking about his incredible run of form against the Lankans, Root revealed that it was his selfishness that helped him score so many runs. The England skipper said that he tried to be a bit more selfish and single-minded with his batting as he realized that if he bats for a long period, he will make big runs. Root further said that it sounds simple and people might ask him why has it taken 99 games to work out. To which Root clarified saying that he has always been desperate for the team to do well collectively and that’s how he has always thought about the game.

Notably, when Root steps on the field for India vs England 1st Test, he will become the 15th English player to have featured in 100 Tests for the three lions. Speaking about the same, Root said that playing 100 Tests for England means a huge amount. He added that a century has eluded him a few times with the bat which is why he is really proud to be on the eve of his 100th Test. Root stated that it has been amazing up to now and hopefully, there are plenty more games to come.

Root also spoke about how the hosts will be under more pressure than the visitors. The 30-year-old reckoned that there will be more pressure on India because they have an expectation to uphold the record they have in their own conditions. However, he admitted that they are aware that it’s a big challenge for their team but he said that doesn’t scare them and nor should it.

