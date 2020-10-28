Sourav Ganguly Calls Dream11 IPL 2020 'smash Hit', Credits Punjab's Comeback As Top Reason

High-flying Punjab continued their late resurgence in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with a win against Kolkata on Monday, October 26. Interestingly, their recent run-of-form also seems to have garnered the attention of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. The cricketer-turned-administrator recently cited the performance of KL Rahul and co. as one of the reasons behind the success of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab players celebrate their latest victory

Sourav Ganguly talks about the success of Dream11 IPL 2020

Sourav Ganguly recently interacted on Star Sports’ Cricket Live. During the interaction, the former Indian captain described the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season as a ‘smash hit’ and called it “the best tournament in the world”. The BCCI President then mentioned some of the aspects behind the ongoing season’s success.

Sourav Ganguly praised Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan’s batting, particularly his back-to-back centuries against Chennai and Punjab recently. The former Indian skipper also cited the thrilling double Super Over between Mumbai vs Punjab as one of the reasons. Ganguly further stated that KL Rahul-led Punjab’s resurgence from being at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table to becoming serious contenders for playoffs is also the reason why the tournament has garnered much attention from fans and followers of the game.

The 113-Test veteran said that one can find “everything” in a Dream11 IPL season. He added that while the season’s achievement, in terms of ratings and viewers has been “unbelievable”, he is not surprised by the same at all. According to Sourav Ganguly, the entire BCCI management along with the tournament’s broadcasters earlier planned the Dream11 IPL 2020 season because they wanted to bring “normalcy in everyone’s lives”, thus referring to the coronavirus crisis which continues to plague the nation.

KL Rahul-led Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

KL Rahul was appointed as Punjab’s captain in late 2019. While he led his side to just one win in their first seven matches this season, the 2014 runners-up scripted a dramatic comeback by registering five wins on the trot later. Punjab is currently placed at No. 4 on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after languishing at the bottom for a major part of the first half of the tournament. KL Rahul himself has performed with the bat as he is currently the season's leading run-getter with 595 runs in 12 innings.

Image source: PTI and IPLT20.COM

