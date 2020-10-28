Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Indian Team Physio Provide Update On Batsman's Injury

Mumbai's Dream11 IPL skipper Rohit Sharma was left out of the India squad for Australia tour due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who will now be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit Sharma before taking a final call.

Rohit Sharma injury update ahead of Bangalre clash

Now, a BCCI official has provided an update about the Rohit Sharma injury. According to Indian Express, the BCCI official said that Nitin Patel had submitted a detailed fitness report of every player. He added that it’s a normal procedure where the Indian team physio informs the board and selection committee about players who are both fit and unfit. The official further claimed that the selectors were informed that Rohit will not be available for selection due to injury.

The BCCI source stated that Patel even submitted two expert doctors’ advice, both of whom recommended that Rohit needs rest for two to three weeks. According to the official, the injury as of now is manageable and the board is hopeful that Rohit can travel with the team and continue to be in the bio- bubble, which will help him to quarantine and stay in the bubble with the rest of the team in Australia where he can recover from his injury and train as well. And once he is fit, he can play the practice matches and get match fit, a luxury which won't be available to him in India

Will Rohit Sharma play tonight in Mumbai vs Bangalore live match?

Rohit Sharma suffered an injury during the nail-biting league clash against Punjab on October 18 due to which he has missed his side’s last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games. There hasn't been any update by the franchise about the extent of Rohit Sharma's injury or any confirmation of his return.

Nitin Patel had informed the selectors about the Rohit Sharma injury by submitting a detailed medical report a day before the team for Australia was announced, which is why he was left out of the squad. However, Rohit surprised the board, as well as, selectors by batting in nets in full flow, just a few hours after the team was announced. It was expected that Rohit will miss the IPL matches to ensure that he is fit for the Australia tour, which is set to get underway on November 27.

But with the veteran opener hitting the nets on Monday, it seems like Rohit Sharma will take part in the Dream11 IPL. The big question is "Will Rohit Sharma play tonight in the Mumbai vs Bangalore live match?" There is no update about his return to the Mumbai team in the match against Virat Kohli's men but it seems likely that Rohit will be rested for the Bangalore game and will take part during the playoffs of the tournament.

SOURCE: MUMBAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

