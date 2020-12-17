Mohammad Amir To Play For Abu Dhabi T10's Pune Team, Tournament To Begin In January 2021

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir is all set to feature in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The southpaw will represent Pune Devils in the upcoming edition of the league. Notably, Pune Devils were known as Karnataka Tuskers last year. The news about Amir's participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 league was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the league on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | 'We're definitely going to continue with it':Eoin Morgan on receiving signals from analyst

Mohammad Amir to represent Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League

🔊 "It's another wicket for Mohammad Amir!!" 🔊



Pune Devils have signed Pakistan paceman @iamamirofficial for the #AbuDhabiT10! 🇵🇰



Hands up if you're excited to see him in action at Zayed Cricket Stadium 🙋‍♂️#InAbuDhabi #SportInAbuDhabi #T10Cricket #PuneDevils pic.twitter.com/bNuoRlZaMv — T10 League (@T10League) December 16, 2020

Amir who retired from Test cricket in July 2019, has been busy playing franchise cricket all over the world. The left-arm quick recently featured in the LPL 2020 where he played for the Galle Gladiators and was instrumental in guiding them to the LPL 2020 final where they eventually finished as runners up after losing to Jaffna Stallions by 53 runs.

ALSO READ | Abu Dhabi tourism: Details One Must Know About The Strict Safety Guidelines

Amir had a brilliant tournament as he finished as the fifth leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 10 matches at a decent average of 26.73. The Pakistan bowler will look to replicate his performances from LPL 2020 in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Amir has an experience of playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in the past as he previously has represented Maratha Arabians in the tournament.

The Abu Dhabi T10 which was originally scheduled to be played from November 18-29 had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The league will feature all the eight teams that participated in the third edition of the competition last year

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Brad Hogg reveals how Eoin Morgan has led Kolkata from the front in the ongoing tournament

Mohammad Amir takes cheeky jibe at Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis

Amir took a cheeky dig at Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis while responding to a question about his retirement from the longest format of the game. In a video interaction with media from New Zealand, Younis stated that Amir has not been excluded or has left cricket due to workload because he's still playing different leagues. The Pakistan veteran added that Amir didn't want to play Test cricket which was his personal decision as he's now playing and available for white-ball cricket.

A Pakistani journalist then quoted Waqar Younis' statement and asked Amir the reason behind quitting Test cricket. Amir took to Twitter and responded to the journalist in Hindi which translates to "Only Waqar Younis sir can tell you the reason. May Allah give guidance to a person who thinks like this".

phir yeah sarkar waqar younas saab hi bata sakte hain Allah hadyat de jo esi soch rhkte hain — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 13, 2020

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Video planning to score 'jackpot' IPL and Indian cricket's digital rights?

Image source: Mohammad Amir Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.