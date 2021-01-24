Disrespectful To Fans & BCCI: Pietersen Slams England For Not Fielding Best Team Vs India

With the announcement of England's squad for the first two Tests against India opening floodgates for the selectors, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also criticised the management for not fielding the best team against India. While Pietersen opined that it is 'disrespectful' to the fans and the BCCI as well to not play the best team, he also added that the 'best players' would prioritise the IPL rather than early seasons of Tests. Pertinently, Pietersen was amongst the first English players to bag a heavy contract and play in the IPL at the time when the England board had held back its players from participating in the Indian league.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former swashbuckling batsman asserted that Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad and James Anderson have to play the first two Tests against India which is slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Bairstow, who seems to be in phenomenal form in the Sri Lanka Test series which is currently underway, has been rested for the first two Tests. Moreover, Pietersen stated that one should prioritise playing international cricket for the country only as a youngster and not when one is the 'best player'. Here's Pietersen's outlook on the selection debacle:

Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test.

Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus.

It’s disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team.



Bairstow has to play!

Broad/Anderson have to play! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

Country first when you’re a kid. Not when you’re the best players. IPL a priority instead of early season Tests. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India.

PICK THEM!



Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business!



They can have a break after that! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

Vaughan slams selection

With Jonny Bairstow carrying out at the rescue attack for England against Sri Lanka at the Galle, former cricketer Michael Vaughan has launched a sharp attack against the English selectors for resting the wicketkeeper-batsman for the first two Tests against India. Citing Bairstow's defensive knock against Sri Lanka after England lost two wickets early in the innings on Saturday, Vaughan said that the only player in top 3 that is playing in subcontinent conditions with 'control or calmness' has been rested against India. The former England skipper also termed India as the 'best team' in the world and has predicted the Men in Blue to win the Test series 3-1 against England.

Echoing similar views, former England spinner Monty Panesar opined that Bairstow could have been rested for the last two matches which are slated to be played in Ahmedabad. To support his claim, Panesar stated that the Chennai pitch turns more than the Ahmedabad one, highlighting that Bairstow is a good player of the spin. The 4-match Test series between India and England begins on February 5 at Chennai where the first two Tests are scheduled to be played. Apart from Bairstow, ace all-rounder Sam Curran has also been rested for the first two Tests.

The English selectors have brought stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes back into the squad as they set their eyes on the World Test Championship. The duo had been rested for the tour of Sri Lanka which is currently underway. England has announced 16-man strong squad with an additional six members slated to travel as reserves. Joe Root will continue to lead the side while Moeen Ali, who was infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, will travel to India for the Test series. Rory Burns will also return to the squad. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope has been included in the touring party, however, he will only be included if deemed fit.

