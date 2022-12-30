Police Reveal Important Details About Rishabh Pant's Car Accident And His Timely Escape

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday met with a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He collided with a divider on NH-58 in Manglaur while travelling alone in his Mercedes GLE. Thankfully, Pant managed to avoid serious harm to his body and escaped with bruises on his back and a couple of other injuries to his forehead and feet. Pant is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Police share details of the car crash

According to SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar, Pant was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened at around 5:30 am this morning as Pant is believed to have fallen asleep behind the wheel. He was travelling alone in the car. Pant was rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for primary treatment before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Earlier, Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand said that Pant sustained a leg ligament fracture and bruises on his back. He has also suffered an injury on his right knee. Pant was conscious and talking when he was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Jay Shah shares an update on Pant

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to share an update on Pant's car accident. Shah said that he has spoken to Pant's family members and the doctors who are treating him, adding that the player's condition is stable and that he is undergoing scans. Shah stated that the BCCI is closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support that might be needed.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Jay Shah wrote.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022

Image: ANI/BCCI