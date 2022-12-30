Rishabh Pant Car Accident: 6 Important Details To Know Regarding The Crash & Timely Escape

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday survived a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was travelling alone in his Mercedes GLE when the accident happened. His car collided with the divider on the highway before catching fire. Thankfully, Pant managed to escape the accident without any life-threatening injury. He is currently being treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Rishabh Pant car accident: 5 important details to know

Pant fell asleep behind the wheel: The 25-year-old reportedly fell asleep while driving which caused the unfortunate accident on NH-58 near Manglaur at 5:30 am IST on Friday.



Pant's awareness helped him avoid serious injury: The Indian batsman reportedly shattered the windscreen of his car to break out after the vehicle caught fire as a result of the accident.

Pant was on his way to Roorkee: The Delhi-based cricketer was travelling to Roorkee to meet his relatives when the accident cut his trip short.

Pant was helped by passersby: According to reports, some passersby helped Rishabh Pant get back on his feet and also provided him with a blanket before calling the ambulance.

Pant's condition is stable: According to a BCCI statement, The Delhi Capitals captain has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable.

Pant could be shifted to Delhi: According to reports, Pant could be transferred to Delhi for further treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to arrange an air ambulance if needed.

Pant could be out for several months: After the horrific car accident, it is expected that Pant will out for several months and is expected to miss the crucial India vs Australia Test series.

Pant was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He was not named in the white-ball squad that the BCCI has announced for a T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier next month. Pant was expected to return for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February. However, Friday's car accident might indefinitely delay his return to the national side.

Image: ANI/BCCI