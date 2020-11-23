Women's National Triangular T20 BLA W Vs CHA W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

PCB Blasters Women will go up against PCB Challengers Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Triangular T20 Championship. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The BLA W vs CHA W live stream is slated to begin at 1:00 pm IST on Monday, November 23. Here's where fans can catch the BLA W vs CHA W live streaming in India.

BLA W vs CHA W live streaming: BLA W vs CHA W live scores and Women's National Triangular T20 preview

This is just the second match of the tournament, however, Blasters have already lost one match in the tournament. They were comfortably beaten by PCB Dynamites in the first match of the tournament. Blasters will look to avoid a second defeat in a row as it would dent their chances of qualifying for the final. On the other hand, PCB Challengers Women will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

Women's National Triangular T20: BLA W vs CHA W squads

Challengers - Muneeba Ali (captain), Ayesha Naseem, Aiman Anwar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Kaynat Hafeez, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Saima Malik, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Asma Amin (wk) and Waheeda Akhter

Blasters - Aliya Riaz (captain), Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Hafsa Amjad, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Khadija Chishty, Maham Tariq, Natalia Parvaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

BLA W vs CHA W live streaming: BLA W vs CHA W pitch and weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy in Rawalpindi on Monday but rain is likely to stay away from the match. The temperature around the Pindi Cricket stadium is expected to be around 15 degrees Celsius with humidity going up to 68%. Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard-strip is good for batting but looking at the weather conditions, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first and make use of the overhead conditions.

BLA W vs CHA W live streaming: How to watch the Women's National Triangular T20 series

The Women's National Triangular T20 series will not be televised in India. Fans can catch BLA W vs CHA W live streaming on PCB's official YouTube channel. BLA W vs CHA W live scores can be followed on the website and social media handles of the PCB.

Women's National Triangular T20 schedule

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

