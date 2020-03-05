DOL Vs HL Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Momentum Cup One Day Match Preview

Dolphins will face the Lions in Match 21 of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20 on Thursday, March 5 at the Kingsmead, Durban. The DOL vs HL live match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming DOL vs HL live match. This includes the DOL vs HL live score, DOL vs HL live streaming, DOL vs HL live telecast in India and Dolphins vs Lions Momentum One Day Cup match details.

ALSO READ | Harmanpreet Kaur to become first-ever cricketer to lead in a World Cup final on birthday

DOL vs HL live streaming details: DOL vs HL live telecast in India and DOL vs HL live score

In South Africa, the DOL vs HL live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the DOL vs HL live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website. There is no DOL vs HL live streaming available in India.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia says ICC refuses reserve day for T20 semis

DOL vs HL live streaming: DOL vs HL live match - Pitch and Weather report

Kingsmead seems to slightly favour the team that bats first on it. Out of the 40 ODIs played at the ground, 21 have been won by the team batting first which could impact the DOL vs HL live score. The average score batting first at the ground is 250 and the highest score here has been 371/6, making the DOL vs HL live score anywhere between 280-200.

According to AccuWeather, Durban will see a high temperature of 29 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is a very slight chance of rain during the DOL vs HL live match.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

DOL vs HL live match: Dolphins vs Lions preview prior to DOL vs HL live score

The Dolphins last match was against the Titans and they won by 35 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sarel Erwee and Sibonelo Makhanya. Their best bowlers were Keshav Maharaj and Daryn Dupavillon. The Lions last played against Warriors and they won by nine runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Reeza Hendricks and Dominic Hendricks. Their best bowlers were Aaron Phangiso and Ayavuya Myoli.

The DOL vs HL live match can be expected to be won by Dolphins, according to our DOL vs HL live match prediction.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy