Hardik Pandya's Use Of 'BCCI' Helmet During Return To Cricket Field Triggers Controversy

Hardik Pandya made an outstanding comeback to the cricket field when he played in the DY Patil T20 Cup for Reliance 1 against Bank of Baroda on Friday. He put up an all-round performance in the contest where he scored a quickfire 25-ball 38 and also picked up three wickets. Pandya will be looking to gain some much-needed confidence ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL. Even though he made the most of it on his return, the all-rounder has knowingly or unknowingly ended up courting controversy.

Hardik Pandya wears Team India helmet

While Hardik Pandya's swashbuckling innings with the bat was a good sign for him, the fans, his IPL team Mumbai Indians as well as the Indian team, he had played that knock by wearing the Team India helmet. The youngster wearing the national team's helmet has taken some of the spotlight away from his enterprising knock.

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked the match referees back in 2014 to ensure that no Indian cricketers sport the BCCI logo whenever they play any domestic match as it will be considered a violation of the association’s code. The clothing regulations clearly say that the players must tape the BCCI logo if they want to use the same helmet while participating in domestic matches as the one that they wear while representing the national team.

MSK Prasad Delighted To See Hardik Pandya 'Steaming In'

On a different note, outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya back. Pandya hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier.

Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in. Referring to Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who also featured in the match returning from injuries, Prasad added that all three looked in good shape.

