Swann Picks India's Current Bowling Line-up To Dismiss Any Side Cheaply; Praises Broad

Former England spinner Graeme Swann claimed that the current Indian bowling attack featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shami possessed the quality to get dismiss any team cheaply. The Indian pacer trio of Bumrah, Shami and Ishant left the spin wizard open-mouthed with their vicious 33-wicket haul against the West Indies in India's tour to the Caribbean after the World Cup in 2019. Swann hailed the 'incredible' Indian bowling attack and confidently claimed that they could get rid of any side in the world for a cheap score.

"I thought it was incredible and I said at the time, this Indian team right now would bowl out any team in the world cheaply with this bowling attack. The way they're bowling right now, and I stand by that it's incredible," Swann said in a chat show on Sony Ten's Pit Stop.

"England were playing the Ashes, they wouldn't have watched it. We were there and that was an Indian team, an Indian bowling attack in unbelievable form. Jasprit Bumrah was in incredible form in that series."

Swann says England's selection for 1st Test went wrong

Swann also addressed England's errors made in their squad selection for the first Test against the Windies at Southampton. the West Indies picked up a four-wicket win at the Ageas Bowl after completing the run-chase on the final day of the game, led by Jermaine Blackwood - who top-scored for the side with 95 runs off the bat. Talking about Broad's exclusion from the playing XI and the team selection, Swann opined that the hosts had underestimated the West Indies and had got their selection 'wrong'. Terming Broad as the foil for Anderson, Swann threw his weight behind the veteran pacer, citing that he could bowl 25 overs a day, without bowling a bad delivery at a consistent pace. Further, Swann urged England to pick the Anderson-Broad duo together for a game as they were the best in the business and said that he was confident about Broad being able to handle the pressure.

"I think England underestimated the West Indies, even subconsciously, and they picked the wrong team. England got their team selection wrong by dropping Stuart Broad. I will keep banging on about this. England blunted their whole bowling attack by not playing Stuart Broad," he said. "A fast bowler who can bowl 25 overs a day on the sport, never bowl a bad ball, day in day out, same pace -- that is Stuart Broad. He is the foil for James Anderson." "If you want to know how to beat anybody as an England team, you pick Stuart Broad and James Anderson, together. While they are still working, still walking, pick them together for goodness sake."

