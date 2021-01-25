Joe Root Sledges Opposite Number Dinesh Chandimal As He Gets Dismissed On Very Next Ball

English Test skipper Joe Root was in great form in the recently-concluded second and final Test match against Sri Lanka that was played at the Galle International Stadium.

The elegant number three batsman had played an outstanding knock of 186 in the first innings and since everything was going right for Root in this contest, lady luck had also smiled on him when he had taken the field during Sri Lanka's second innings. No, he had neither taken a screamer nor did he effect a breathtaking run-out but played mind games with a batsman that eventually led to his downfall.

'Throw your wicket away': Joe Root

This happened on Day 4 of the second Test where the Lankans were looking to post a competitive total in order to level the two-match series. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal looked in great touch as he raised to nine runs off five deliveries riding on two boundaries. However, his cameo knock ended after he was sledged by his opposite number Joe Root to make a mistake.

On the final ball of the 16th over bowled by Jack Leach, Chandimal was seen taking a stance and that is when Root was heard saying 'Come on, Chandi! Throw your wicket away' but little did the Lankan skipper know that he would oblige by going for a rash shot.

The middle-order batsman was tempted with a flighted delivery from the spinner as he looked to deposit the ball into the stands. However, as he attempted to play the slog sweep, it took the top edge of his bat and went up in the air, and at one point, it appeared as if the ball would land away from James Anderson who was stationed at mid-on but the veteran pacer showed great reflexes by turning back and making a difficult catch look easy as Chandimal walked back to the pavilion.

Watch the video of Joe Root tricking his opposite number Dinesh Chandimal.

Even the netizens were really impressed with Root's way of getting the better of his Sri Lankan counterpart.

England whitewash Sri Lanka

The hosts never really got going in their second innings despite having a first-innings lead of 37 runs and were bundled out for just 126 after suffering a batting collapse with tail-ender Lasith Embuldeniya top-scoring with 40 as Sri Lanka set England a manageable target of 164.

The visitors in reply seemed to be in a spot of bother after being reduced to 89/4 on a wicket that appeared to make batting difficult. However, opener Dominic Sibley (56*) and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (46*) resurrected the English innings with a 75-run stand for the fifth-wicket and helped the team cross the finish line by six wickets to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series.

