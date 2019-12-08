'Don't Make A Joke Of Yourself': Rashid Latif Slams PCB On Age-fudging Issue

Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has been following the game closely, giving his opinions about the performances of players in the national team from time to time. He has been making an appearance on Shoaib Akhtar's Youtube channel for quite some time as well. Recently, Latif has criticised the country's national cricket board over the players' age-fudging controversy and has also urged it not to make a joke of itself.

Rashid Latif hits out at PCB

Rashid Latif had hit out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after young pacer Naseem Shaha was selected in the Pakistan squad for the U-19 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in South Africa. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former wicket-keeper batsman hit out at the country's cricket board by saying that the national team's players are going to U-19s whereas, the U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s & U-13s "back to their mothers' laps". He then urged PCB to correct the ages and not to destroy its reputation by working with "crooked diploma doctors" and end up making a joke of itself.

پاکستان ٹیم کے کھلاڑی انڈر ۱۹ میں جا رہے ہیں انڈر ۱۹ والے انڈر ۱۶ میں انڈر ۱۶ (16) والے انڈر ۱۳ میں اور انڈر ۱۳ والے گود میں واپس جانے کی تیاری میں @TheRealPCB خُدا کا خوف کرو اور عمریں درست کروائیں اور دو نمبر ڈپلومہ ڈاکٹرز کیساتھ ملکر تباہ نا کریں، اور مزاق نا بنائیں 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 6, 2019

Earlier this year, former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi had admitted in his autobiography that he was born in 1975 and not 1980 as the official records state, ending the mystery around his age.

Pakistan's forgettable tour of Australia

In the recently concluded two-match Test series in Australia, the hosts whitewashed Pakistan winning both the matches by heavy margins. The series witnessed David Warner notch up consecutive centuries and also score a triple century in the second Test at Adelaide Oval. Pakistan players majorly underperformed with the pacers not being able to shine as expected and even batsmen failed barring Babar Azam who notched up a century in the first match and missed out on another one merely by 3 runs in the second Test. Prior to the Test series, the Men In Green had also lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 after the first game was abandoned due to rain.

