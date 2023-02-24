'Don’t Want My Country To See Me Crying': Harmanpreet Kaur Hides Her Tears In Presentation

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen wearing sunglasses in the post-match presentation after the loss vs Australia in the semifinals. Harmanpreet was hiding her tears as she didn't want the Indian fans to see her in tears after the heartbreaking loss. Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation said, “I don’t want my country to see me crying, hence I am wearing these glasses, I promise, we will improve and won’t let our nation down like this again."

"The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that. Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemi for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for", Harmanpreet further said.

This is not the first time that Team India have been defeated by Australia in the knockout stage of an ICC event. Before this Team India were defeated in the finals of the 2018 and 2020 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Last year Team India also got defeated by Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Team India were playing brilliantly chasing Australia's first-innings total of 173. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was leading from the front and it certainly looked like it was her moment to shine. The Indian fans present at the Sahara Park Newlands felt that it was their game but Harmanpreet got run out in one of the most bizarre ways possible.

Team India's streak of heartbreaks in the ICC events began when they lost to England in the final of the ICC Women's World 2017. The streak has not ended and is still going on.