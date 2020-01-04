'Don't Have Total Knowledge About CAA, Would Be Irresponsible To Comment': Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that it would not be responsible for him to comment on the countrywide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kohli made the statement during the press conference ahead of India's first T20 International against Sri Lanka which will be played on Sunday. With Guwahati witnessing massive protests against the CAA till some days back, Kohli was asked about it and the Indian skipper weighed his words carefully.

'I do not want to be irresponsible'

"On the issue, I do not want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has, you know, radical opinions both sides. I need to have total information, total knowledge of what it means and what is going on and then be responsible to give my opinion on it," news agency PTI quoted Kohli as saying.

He made it clear that he will not like to get embroiled in controversy by commenting on a subject that he is not well aware of. "Because you can say one thing and then someone can say another thing. So, I would not like to get involved in something that I don't have total knowledge of and it's not going to be responsible on my part to comment on it."

Kohli on the idea of four-day Test

However, Kohli on his part was happy with the security arrangements and felt that the city is "absolutely safe". "The city is absolutely safe. We didn't see any problems on the roads," Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at the Barsapara Stadium. The Assam Cricket Association is using this match as a "curtain-raiser" ahead of their maiden IPL match this season as Rajasthan Royals have adopted this venue. Kohli also went on to talk about the idea of a four-day Test and said that it is not something he is attracted towards. “According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so,” he said.

There has been deployment of Rapid Action Force for the teams and ACA secretary Devajit Saikia has said the spectators will not even be allowed to bring along handkerchiefs and towels on the match-day as the traditional Assamese scarf was used for protests against CAA. The CAA will grant Indian nationality to people belonging to minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12, even if they don't possess any proper document.

(With PTI inputs)