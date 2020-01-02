Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Warns Team India; Tells Them To Not Take Australia Lightly

After a successful end to the year, the Indian team is all set to lock horns with Australia on January 14 for three One-Day Internationals. Ahead of the series, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma has cited a warning for Team India asking them to not take the visitors lightly. The last time India toured Australia in 2018-19, the men in blue were indomitable, winning their first bilateral series. The Indian team's complete effort helped in defeating Aaron Finch-led side.

However, the upcoming series will be a whole new ball game. Asserting the preparedness of the Aussies, Sharma said,

“Australian series will be challenging. This time they are coming fully prepared. The Indian side can’t take them lightly.”

In the meantime, the Indian team will kickstart the year with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 5. A three-match ODI against Australia will follow beginning on January 14 in Mumbai.

Ravi Shastri points out Virat Kohli's uniqueness

Talking to a leading Indian news agency, Ravi Shastri appreciated the way Virat Kohli has led the Indian cricket team. Shastri showed great faith in his leadership skills and even went on to call Kohli's passion and energy as the most he has ever seen in any captain he has come across or played under. The Indian head coach also acknowledged how Kohli's tactical prowess will better as he plays more games. He also added that no one can ever be a 'perfect captain', but the way Kohli has led the Indian team so far, will set the bar for his successors in the future.

Shastri also lauded Kohli for his devotion to Test cricket and that his views inspire cricketers throughout the world. Purists have often worried about Test cricket's demise and cricketers like Virat Kohli have spoken up in favour of the longest format of the game.

