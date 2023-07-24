'...From Kul To Cha': Kuldeep Yadav Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's camaraderie is a shining example of genuine friendship and mutual respect in the world of cricket. The dynamic spin duo, often referred to as "Kul-Cha," have formed a formidable partnership on and off the field. Despite vying for the same spot in the team's playing XI, their bond remains unshaken. They have been seen supporting and encouraging each other during both highs and lows, showcasing their immense understanding and teamwork.

3 things you need to know

Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday celebrated his 33rd birthday

Kuldeep Yadav has posted a heartfelt wish for his bowling partner

Both cricketers have been out of competitive action since IPL 2023

Kuldeep Yadav posts heartfelt birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal

On the occasion of Yuzvendra Chahal's 33rd birthday on Sunday, Kuldeep Yadav extended warm wishes to his long-time bowling partner. Kuldeep took to his official Instagram handle to pen an emotional note for Chahal. Kuldeep emphasized how they always hunt together as a pack, whether on the cricket field or off it. He expressed his hope for Chahal's year to be filled with joy, success, and blessings.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal are in contention to be part of the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Given that the tournament will take place in the subcontinent, there's a possibility of the two spinners reuniting for the mega event. Their partnership has been a valuable asset for India in the past, and fans hope to witness their magic on the field once again during the prestigious competition.

The most talked-about topic in cricketing circles currently revolves around India's World Cup 2023 squad. With the mega event set to take place in India later this year, fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the 15 players who will make the cut for the Indian team. While the selectors may have already made a substantial portion of their choices, the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad remains a point of intrigue. The World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Image: AP