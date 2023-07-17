From Kohli Dropping Him, RCB Snub To T20 WC: All The Big Revelations Made By Yuzi Chahal

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is amongst the best spinners of the Indian cricket team in the white ball cricket. Chahal has achieved loads of milestones and is also the leading Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format. The right-arm leg spinner also had a promising career for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League before his controversial snub from the team in 2022.

3 things you need to know

Yuzvendra Chahal till now has played 147 international matches for the Indian cricket team

Chahal is the leading Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format and has picked up 91 wickets from 75 games

Chahal was also the purple cap holder in the Indian Premier League 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal makes a big revelation about his snub from RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal recently made it to the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's channel wherein he made big revelations about his dramatic exit from the RCB. Chahal revealed that the Bangalore team management had promised him that they will go all out for Chahal in the 2022 mega auction however, this didn't happen and Chahal later joined Rajasthan Royals.

I feel worst about the fact that I did not receive any calls, nor was I told about the auction. I played around 114 matches for RCB, but I received no proper communication from them. They promised me that they'll go all out for me. I got very angry after that, I played for them for 8 years. Chinnaswamy Stadium is my favorite ground. I didn’t even talk to the RCB coach in their first match against Rajasthan.

Yuzvendra Chahal opens on the saddest phase of his life

As per Yuzvendra Chahal, the saddest phase of his life was when he GOT dropped from the Indian cricket team's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Chahal had performed well for Team India in the shortest format ahead of the major T20I event but despite his good performance, he was not included in the team to play the tournament.

I felt the worst when I was not selected for the 2021 T20 World Cup squad. At that time I had to go to Dubai to play IPL and we were sitting in our hotel. I felt a little inside that my name will not come in the evening but I thought let it be, I will not have to think. I came to know that at 09:30 the team is going to come and the team came to me and I felt very bad inside. Then my wife asked that has the team come, then I sent the team to her.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals about what he felt strange about Virat Kohli

Yuzvendra Chahal further added that he felt strange that on both occasions when he got dropped from RCB and Team India, Virat Kohli was the captain of the team and Chahal used to play under Virat in Bangalore.

I was feeling strange because Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian team and I was playing IPL there under Virat's leadership. But I never ask anyone why I am not selected.

Yuzvendra Chahal's biggest desire in life

Yuzvendra Chahal during the chat also opened up on his biggest desire in life. Chahal wants to play at least one Test match for the Indian cricket team as he believes that it is real cricket.

Yes, I think, I really want to play at least one match, one day because when people call you a Test player, no one will call you a T20 or real cricket player. The only thing is that for five days you have to get up every morning and there the batsman will not attack you, you have to get the batsman out. Here you don't need to bowl just four, five, or 10 overs, who knows you may have to bowl 20 consecutive overs as well. The body is tired but going in the morning, then getting up, playing, and then bowling, so I think that is the real test. I wish to play at least one Test match someday.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently part of the Indian cricket team 17 member squad which will play a three-match ODI series against West Indies. With the Cricket World Cup 2023 just three months away, Chahal will be in the Indian team management's mind as wrist spinners get a lot of benefit from the Indian subcontinent pitches.