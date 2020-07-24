Mohammad Amir's COVID-19 Test Returns Negative; Pacer All Set To Join Teammates In England

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is all set to join his teammates in England for the white-ball format series later this month as his COVID-19 tests have returned negative. Amir's decision to be available for the tour comes after he had pulled out initially owing to the birth of his daughter. The veteran speedster had shocked many, including coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, with his retirement from Tests and was at the receiving end of criticism for his premature call to end his career. However, the Pakistan side are happy to welcome Amir back to their camp as they feel the veteran speedster could be a source of inspiration for the side's young pool of talents.

Amir to join teammates in England

"The PCB will now be making arrangements to send Amir and masseur, Muhammad Imran to England as soon as possible so that they can join the training camp in Derbyshire," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release.

'Amir part of our white-ball cricket plans'

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis claimed that the side had 'moved on' from Muhammad Amir's sudden retirement from Tests and that the bowler was a crucial part of the team's plans in the future. Speedster Mohammad Amir, who had earlier pulled out of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series due to the birth of his second child, is all set to join the Pakistan squad soon. Amir will be replacing Haris Rauf in Pakistan's upcoming tour to England. Waqar Younis claimed that despite both Misbah and himself being unhappy with Amir's call to retire from the red-ball format, they were happy to welcome the pacer back into the side as they plan to 'utilize him' if he was up to the mark.

During an online media interaction, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis revealed the side's plans for Ami, who would be joining the side in England soon. Pointing out at Amir's experience, Waqar said that it would prove to be crucial for Pakistan and that they had plans to utilize him if he was up to the mark, considering that the World Cup is scheduled for the next year. Further, Waqar stated that Amir's return was not just about the current series but was a part of their 'white-ball cricket plans' which involves assessing their bowlers keeping in mind the future commitments.

Pakistan's tour of England

The three T20I matches will be played on August 28, 30 and September 1 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam. Currently, Pakistan players are involved in an intra-squad warm-up match at the County Ground Derby. Pakistan are slated to play one more warm-up game at the same venue from July 24 before travelling to Southampton for the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series.

Image credits: AP