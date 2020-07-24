UAE T10 League TAD Vs AAD Live Streaming In India And UAE Info, Pitch And Weather Report

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will take on Ajman Alubond (AAD) in the second match of the ongoing UAE T10 2020 tournament. The TAD vs AAD match will be played at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The TAD vs AAD live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, July 24. Here, we take a look at UAE T10 live scores details and pitch and weather report for the match.

Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason

TAD vs AAD live streaming: UAE T10 League 2020 Preview

The ongoing UAE T10 League will commence on July 24 and will run till August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Six teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues, i.e. ICC Cricket Academy and Dubai Cricket Stadium. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, all UAE T10 league matches will be played in evenings due to the hot weather in the UAE at this time of year.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet

UAE T10 League live streaming: Squad updates for TAD vs AAD live streaming

UAE T10 League live streaming: TAD Squad for TAD vs AAD live streaming

Graeme Cremer, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Vinayak Vijayan.

UAE T10 League live streaming: AAD Squad for TAD vs AAD live streaming

Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Sandy Sandeep, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Zawar Farid.

UAE T10 live scores and TAD vs AAD live streaming details

The UAE T10 live in India will not be made available for viewers through television. However, fans can still enjoy the UAE T10 League live streaming and TAD vs AAD live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Apart from UAE T10 live in India, fans can visit the official social media pages of UAE Cricket for UAE T10 live scores and TAD vs AAD live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE. The UAE T10 League live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST for the TAD vs AAD live streaming match.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

TAD vs AAD Live streaming: Weather Report

With the prediction of match-friendly weather conditions, there are no chances of rain during the TAD vs AAD live streaming. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 35° Celsius.

TAD vs AAD Live streaming: Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Cricket Academy is expected to favour batsmen in the match. Judging by the results from the recent T20 matches played at the venue, 155 is the average first innings score by teams batting first. For UAE T10 league matches, scores between 80 and 90 is likely to be competitive.

Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Image credits: UAE Cricket Official Twitter