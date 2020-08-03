DPS Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Dubai Pulse Secure will go up against Fujairah Pacific in the upcoming match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Monday, August 3. The match will be played at Dubai Cricket Stadium and will commence at 11:30 PM IST. FPV are 3rd in the points table with 8 points to their name having won four out of the six games played in the season (Losses 2). FPV won in their last league outing against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD). As for Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS), they are fourth in the points table with 4 points to their name. DPS have managed to win 2 games out of the 5 played in the season so far (Losses 3). DPS won their last league match against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) by 10 wickets.
Fans can play the DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction, DPS vs FPV Dream11 top picks and DPS vs FPV Dream11 team.
Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad -Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul -Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider
Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid
Our DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction is that Dubai Pulse Secure will win this game.