DPS Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Dubai Pulse Secure will go up against Fujairah Pacific in the upcoming match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Monday, August 3. The match will be played at Dubai Cricket Stadium and will commence at 11:30 PM IST. FPV are 3rd in the points table with 8 points to their name having won four out of the six games played in the season (Losses 2). FPV won in their last league outing against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD). As for Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS), they are fourth in the points table with 4 points to their name. DPS have managed to win 2 games out of the 5 played in the season so far (Losses 3). DPS won their last league match against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) by 10 wickets.

Fans can play the DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction, DPS vs FPV Dream11 top picks and DPS vs FPV Dream11 team.

DPS vs FPV Dream11 team

DPS vs FPV Dream11 top picks

Aagam Shah (Captain) Abdul Rehman (Vice-captain) Adnaan Khan Ali Shan Sharafu(WK) Asif Khan Baseel Hameed

Squads for the DPS vs FPV Dream11 team

DPS vs FPV Dream11 team: Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) squad

Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad -Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul -Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider

DPS vs FPV Dream11 team: Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) squad

Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

DPS vs FPV Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Dubai Pulse Secure : Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

: Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani

DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction

Our DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction is that Dubai Pulse Secure will win this game.

Note: The DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction, DPS vs FPV Dream11 top picks and DPS vs FPV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DPS vs FPV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

