Dream11, Hero Motocorp Winners As CPL 2020's Value To Sponsors Increases By 58%

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season was played between August 18 and September 10 last year behind closed doors. While crowds were not allowed to attend matches in wake of the global pandemic, the tournament garnered a record viewership of over 500 million (broadcast and digital). Due to the season's success, recent reports indicate that CPL 2020 commercial partners — Hero Motocorp and Dream11 received excellent exposure and reaped rich dividends from the organisers of the event.

Value for CPL 2020 partners Dream11, Hero Motocorp after event's success

As per figures estimated by an eVal agency YouGov Sport, the total value generated by the latest Caribbean Premier League season was US$371 million. The aforementioned value marked a 58 per cent increase from the previous season in the year 2019. Some of the commercial partners of the CPL 2020 season were Dream11, Hero Motocorp, Digicel, El Dorado Rum, Republic Bank among several others.

CPL’s Commercial Director, Jamie Stewart, said that the CPL tournament relies on its “fantastic set of partners” to “bring the biggest party in sport to the world”. Stewart added that they are grateful to their commercial partners for supporting them during a pandemic. The tournament director further revealed they will be repaying their sponsors’ loyalty by “delivering high value”.

Interestingly, brands like Dream11 and Hero Motocorp are also associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) as its commercial partners. Moreover, Dream11 even served as the title sponsor of the Indian T20 event back in 2020.

KKR owners enjoy CPL 2020 season success

The Trinbago Knight Riders won the CPL 2020 season, defeating the St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final. Remarkably, the Trinbago Knight Riders are owned by the Red Chillies Entertainment, who are also the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Trinbago Knight Riders lift CPL 2020 trophy: watch video

IPL 2021 updates

The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to be organised sometime in April this year. Meanwhile, the auction for this year’s event will be organised on February 18 in Chennai. Quite recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that as many as 292 players will be up for grabs at the bidding event. Here is a look at all updates regarding the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

