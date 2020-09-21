Dream11 IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Names Player Who Could Keep Chris Gayle Out Of Punjab's XI

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020) is up and running. In just two days, the Dream11 IPL 2020 has shown why it is considered as one of the best tournaments in the world. After a thrilling curtain-raiser between Mumbai and Chennai, Delhi and Punjab battled it out in what turned out to be a humdinger of a match. Eventually, it was Shreyas Iyer's men who held their nerves to emerge victorious in the Super Over.

Delhi set Punjab a target of 158 riding on the back of a 20-ball half-century by Marcus Stoinis. In response, Punjab got off to a horrible start as they lost three crucial wickets inside the powerplay. Opener Mayank Agarwal stuck to one end as he saw wickets tumble at the other. The Karnataka batsman kept his side in the hunt as he played a stellar knock of 89 off 60 balls with seven fours and four sixes and brought Punjab in the brink of a stunning victory. However, with one run required off two balls, Agarwal got out while trying to finish the game with a maximum.

The equation had come down to one run from one ball and Chris Jordan was on strike. Marcus Stoinis, who shined with the bat, had a huge responsibility on his shoulders to deliver with the ball. The Australian all-rounder didn't disappoint as he claimed Jordan's wicket off the final ball by getting him caught at square leg. The match then went to Super Over where Delhi emerged victorious and started their campaign with a win.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics went in vain as Punjab lost a match which was theirs to win. However, Mayank Agarwal received plaudits from the cricketing fraternity for his sensible and mature innings under pressure. Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and expressed his admiration for the elegant right-hander. Aakash Chopra said that he loves watching Agarwal bat.

Aakash Chopra further reckoned that Mayank Agarwal's brilliant knock might be bad news for West Indies veteran Chris Gayle, who was left out of the Punjab squad for their opening game. With Mayank Agarwal performing splendidly at the top, Chris Gayle's chances of breaking into Punjab's playing XI have reduced. According to Aakash Chopra, Mayank Agarwal's terrific knock may put Chris Gayle's Dream11 IPL 2020 on hold.

I love Mayank Agarwal bat. I love Mayank Agarwal talk about cricket. Love him totally. And this knock may have put Gayle’s #IPL2020 on a temporary hold. #DCvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA INSTAGRAM & AP