Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Jordan Short Run Controversy ANGERS Punjab Fans & Netizens Online

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that got underway on Saturday has already shown the world why it is considered one of the best tournaments in the world. After an exciting curtain-raiser, Delhi and Punjab competed in Match 2 on the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday. The game turned out to be a nail-biting contest as there was no clear winner at the end of 40 overs, which eventually forced the match to go into the Super Over.

Delhi vs Punjab Super Over: Twitterati criticise umpires for silly error during Dream11 IPL 2020 game

Delhi who were invited to bat first by Punjab got off to a dismal start as they kept losing wickets regularly. At one stage, Shreyas Iyer's men were reeling at 96/6 after 16.1 overs. However, Marcus Stoinis' explosive half-century off just 20 balls where he displayed array of shots ensured that Delhi reached a competitive total of 157/8.

Chasing 157, Punjab had a horrible start to their innings as they lost three crucial wickets inside the powerplay. Opener Mayank Agarwal stuck to one end as he saw wickets tumble at the other. The Karnataka batsman kept his side in the hunt as he played a stellar knock of 89 off 60 balls with seven fours and four sixes and brought Punjab in the brink of a stunning victory. However, with one run required off two balls, Agarwal got out while trying to finish the game with a maximum.

The equation had come down to one run from one ball and Chris Jordan was on strike. Stoinis, who shined with the bat, had a huge responsibility on his shoulders to deliver with the ball. The Australian all-rounder didn't disappoint as he claimed Jordan's wicket off the final ball by getting him caught at square leg. The match then went to Super Over where Delhi emerged victorious and started their campaign with a win.

However, a controversy erupted on Twitter after the end of the match where a clip was being circulated featuring Chris Jordan. During the 19th over of the Punjab innings, Chris Jordan had reached his ground while taking a run which was given at the time by the umpire. But after the end of the 19th over, one run was deducted from their account which brought the equation down to 13 off the final over.

The Jordan short run, which was wrongly given due to an umpiring error, eventually had a say on the match's result. The replays showed that Chris Jordan had comfortably made his ground. If the umpire had not given the Chris Jordan short run, Punjab could have finished the match earlier.

Twitterati and Punjab fans were fuming because of the Jordan short run umpiring error which cost Punjab the match. Netizens as well as cricketers took to Twitter and criticised the umpiring standards in the lucrative league. Several reactions poured in where fans expressed their anger and disappointment towards the umpire, who made the error, despite the presence of technology. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Such a rookie error costing too much at the end. C'mon @IPL has got standards and they cannot afford these kind of blunders to happen. #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP #DelhiCapitals #KingsXiPunjab pic.twitter.com/YGPu1rUb6N — Shathyanaraynan (@shathya2001) September 21, 2020

Standard of umpiring is once again under the criticism. Why not @bcci takes a cognizance into it?? Technology fucked the umpire's attention literally 😬 #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/B9dz3GMUf3 — Pradhumn- CSKian 💛 (@pradhumn_pratap) September 21, 2020

Why do we have umpires in IPL if they can't do their job properly?

They have been making incorrect decisions since CSK/MI game, calling Out when the player is not out and then calling a short run for KXIP. Why do we have technology if not going to be used? #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP — Ann (@an_2210) September 21, 2020

Everyone talking abt bad umpiring for that one short run which then hit KXIP hard. But no one is talking abt the umpiring of not calling the 19.6th ball a NO BALL instantly which cost @DelhiCapitals the wicket of @MStoinis which made DC short of more than 1 run #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Vignesh (@vsm_vignesh) September 21, 2020

Short run nahi tha 😑 #DCvKXIP well played umpire 👏 — Gursharan Matharu (@GursharanMatha2) September 21, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: DELHI TWITTER