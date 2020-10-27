Dream11 IPL 2020: All Records That Gayle And Shami Broke In Punjab's Win Vs Kolkata

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
KL Rahul-led Punjab scourged Kolkata by eight wickets in the 46th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Monday, October 26, the two teams were pitted against each other in a must-win game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Throughout the course of the one-sided contest, the game saw some interesting statistical updates, particularly from Punjab players Chris Gayle and Mohammad Shami. Here is a look at some of the top stats and records that unfolded during the recently-concluded Kolkata vs Punjab result.
Half-centuries from Gayle (51) and Mandeep (66*) guide Punjab to an 8-wicket win over Kolkata
Dream11IPL
Punjab pacer Mohammad Shami wrecked Kolkata’s top-order by dismissing in-form opener Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik. Through his four-over burst, the speedster extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 20 wickets. In doing so, Shami overtook Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets each) and is currently trailing behind Delhi’s South African import Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) in terms of number of wickets taken in the ongoing season. Interestingly, this is the first time Shami has taken 20 wickets in one Dream11 IPL season.
Shami picks up the wicket of Gill who departs for a well made 57.
Third wicket in the bag for Shami
Veteran Punjab opener Chris Gayle won the much-awaited ‘Caribbean Battle’ against Sunil Narine by clubbing a quickfire match-winning fifty. The burly Jamaican batsman minted 51 runs off just 29 balls to register his second half-century this season. He bludgeoned five towering sixes in the process, thus extending his Dream11 IPL sixes tally to 341 sixes, i.e. 110 ahead of second-placed AB de Villiers. During the course of his knock, Gayle also completed 1,000 runs for the Punjab franchise. He is now one of only nine Dream11 IPL Punjab batsmen to reach the 1,000-run mark since the inception of the tournament.
There is no stopping the UniverseBoss
While he ended up on the losing side, opening batsman Shubman Gill top-scored for Kolkata with a brilliant counter-attacking 57. By doing so, he registered his seventh Dream11 IPL half-century and his third of the ongoing season. Interestingly, two of his fifties came against the same opponents, i.e. the KL Rahul-led Punjab side. On October 10, Gill also scored an exact 57 in a game where Kolkata pulled off a thrilling heist against Punjab.
