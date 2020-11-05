Dream11 IPL 2020 Anchor Nashpreet Kaur Names Virat Kohli's Ideal, Young Successor

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE saw several new presenters like Nashpreet Kaur, Tanya Purohit, Sanjana Ganesan, Dheeraj Juneja, Kira Narayanan, Suren Sundaram and Neroli Meadows, who have done a commendable job. Recently, Nashpreet took to Instagram where she conducted a Q and A session with her fans.

Dream11 IPL 2020 presenter Nashpreet Kaur names Virat Kohli's successor

Fans shot several interesting questions at her and she obliged by answering as many as she could. However, there was one question that captured the attention of many fans. One of the users asked Nashpreet that according to her, who should captain the India cricket team after current skipper Virat Kohli. The Indian-origin Australian model, who was in a bit of a fix, named Shubman Gill as Kohli's successor after pondering a bit.

Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country. The Punjab-based batsman is often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Even the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold him in high regard. They have heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his cricketing abilities on several occasions.

Gill had a decent Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign as he scored 440 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.84 to go with three fifties. However, it was his strike rate that was a worrying sign for Kolkata as the right-hander scored his runs at a mediocre rate of 117.96. The Men in Purple were knocked out of the tournament with seven wins and seven losses and ended up at the fifth place on the points table.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 5. The Bangalore skipper has successfully managed to lead his side into the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Bangalore will now take on David Warner led Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

The Virat Kohli records and stats in the cash-rich league are second to none. The stylish right-hander has been one of the most consistent players in the history of the tournament, having churned out runs season after season. The Bangalore captain is the leading run-scorer in the history of the Dream11 IPL. The Kohli Dream11 IPL stats include the 5,872 runs he has scored in 191 matches at a healthy average fo 38.37 and a decent strike-rate of 130.80.

Kohli has also been in tremendous form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. After making a slow start to the tournament, Kohli picked up and has now scored 460 runs in 14 matches at a brilliant average of 46.00 which includes three fifties. His form will be crucial for his side if they are to beat Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

SOURCE: NASHPREET KAUR INSTAGRAM

